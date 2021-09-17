Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has informed fans that she has some other talents aside from making movies

Dokubo declared her love for farming while hinting that her fowls understand the languages her mother speaks to them

The new revelation has stunned many of her fans who wonder how she was able to merge farming and acting

Popular Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has taken her fans through other things she does whenever she is not making films as she revealed her massive poultry farm.

Hilda Dokubo flaunts massive poultry, declares love for farming. Credit: @hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

She posted a video with her fowls on her verified Instagram page and informed people who keep wondering what else she does outside film making and art.

"Let me just tell you I'm a farmer, today I went to my farm. my birds are ready for Christmas."

She further declared her love for farming, saying her fowls understand human and sign languages in her caption.

"Who else loves farming? My mother speaks English, Pidgin, Igbo, kalabari and yoruba to all these fowls and they understand her plus sign language and shoots... don't tell her I told you."

See the post as shared by the actress below:

Celebrity and fans reactions

Her colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans have started commenting on the post. Legit.ng gathered some of the opinion on her comment section, check below:

Shangeorgefilms:

"I will tell her o, we will gossip in ediba language."

Monalisacode:

"Oh boyyyyy."

Happyojuuka:

"Fowls that understands different languages."

Mr.2kay:

"No be small layers dey there oh."

Vivynikky:

"Super woman."

Priscauzodinma:

"Congrats mama."

Ejikaasiegbu:

"Congratulations Hilda."

Surviving in Nigeria should be a full time course in schools, Hilda Dokubo declares

Hilda Dokubo had earlier expressed how she felt about Nigeria. She opined that the country has totally lost direction.

The actress made it known that surviving in the country should be a mainstream course in all schools at all level pointing to how bad things have gone for the citizens.

She said:

"Shouldn't surviving Naija be a full mainstream course in all our schools at all levels? Just my thought.... Naija she haff lose direction kpatakpata."

Some of her fans agreed to this standpoint as they made comments that supported her opinion.

