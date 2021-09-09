Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently took his first child with Sophia Momodu, Imade, on a trip to Disney Land

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the singer records his daughter on a shopping spree in a children's store

This comes shortly after Nigerians gushed over new photos of Imade shared via her personal Instagram page

David Adeleke who is better known as Davido, is unarguably very invested in his children and it shows in how often he showers them with love and attention.

The father/daughter duo spent some time at Disney Land.

Davido and Imade take Disney Land

Just recently, the Jowo singer took to his Instagram Stories to post videos of his time out with Imade, his first and only child with Sophia Momodu.

In the videos, Imade is seen in a children's store - at first selecting a princessy pink outfit before going on to pick out other items.

Imade who asked her father's permission to take the dress, got a resounding yes from the singer.

"You can have anything you want," the singer can be heard telling her.

New photos of Imade

Imade is growing up nicely and it is beautiful to see her evolve through her Instagram page.

The six-year-old shares photos and videos from special moments and milestones just like her superstar daddy.

In a recent post, Imade revealed that she is on vacation having a great time with her mum, Sophia Momodu. They visited what looked like a nature park, as Imade held on to a wooden elephant trunk, she also struck a pose with her mum.

Another Adeleke throwback moment

Davido has made it a habit to share throwback photos of his parents. The superstar lost his mum when he was quite young and he usually takes to his Instagram page or story channel to share never before seen baby photos with his late mother.

In a recent post, he shared an adorable throwback photo where his mum held him as a little baby. Little David was dressed in cute pink and white baby fits with blue shoes to match.

His late mum who held him in her arms smiled down at him as he tried to balance on the chair where his feet was placed.

