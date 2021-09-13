Media mogul, Mo Abudu, had a party for her 57th birthday and singer Dbanj and his wife Lineo were among celebrities who attended

The doting husband flooded his Instagram page with beautiful photos of him and his wife taken at the event

Fans couldn’t help but admire the celebrity couple who both looked adorable in an Asian-styled outfit

Nigerian singer Dbanj and his wife Lineo made an appearance at the star-studded 57th birthday party of media executive, Mo Abudu.

The top entertainer and his woman also made sure to adhere to the theme of the event as they showed up in Asian-styled outfits.

Dbanj and wife Lineo spotted at Mo Abudu's birthday party. Photo: @iambangalee

Dbanj flooded his Instagram page with a series of adorable photos of him and his wife. In the caption, he described himself as ‘Shifu Banga Lee’ while he described his woman as ‘Sensei Didi’.

Sharing the cute photos, the kokomaster wrote:

"Shifu BANGA lee and Sensei Didi lee of the LEE Temple. Celebrating the Mamalet @moabudu on her 57th Birthday. God bless you ma. We had so much fun . More Mercy , More Blessings as you age with Grace."

See the pictures below:

Fans, colleagues gush over the couple

The loved-up photos stirred sweet reactions from fans and colleagues on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

claudia_leslie69 wrote:

"Daddy of the year."

dominic__best said:

"Emperor and Empress of the LEE dynasty..."

talabiadetokunbo said:

"Shinfu Lee, chi hun shua."

lolashewa said:

fiyinsoofficial ful."

fiyinsoofficial said:

"Eja Nla and is mamalet."

maynulaglobal said:

"Eje Nla! Forever the greatest in my own books."

Another video captured the moment Dbanj and his wife joined the celebrant on the dance floor.

Watch the clip below:

Excitement as Mohits reunites at wedding party

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that much-loved defunct Nigerian music group, Mo’Hits reunited as they thrilled guests at an event.

Three of the defunct label’s stars, Don Jazzy, Dbanj and Wande Coal, were spotted performing together at rapper Ikechukwu’s wedding.

The video of the performance made the rounds on social media and fans gushed over how much they had been missed since they left the music scenes.

