Two lovebirds have become a social media talking point following the happening that followed their engagement together

In the video, the Nigerian man on singlet went down on one knees to ask his heartthrob to marry him

The lady excitedly answered in the affirmative with the man's friends spraying N50 notes on her

A short video from an engagement event between a Nigerian man and his beautiful girlfriend has got people talking on social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @saintavenue_ent1 captioned it:

"Whether na 50 Naira...baby Ah got youuu.."

The lady was unmoved by the currency denomination sprayed on her Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

As the page captioned it, a lady was sprayed N50 notes by the friends of her boyfriend after she said yes to his marriage proposal.

The man with only a singlet on was spotted on his knees as he made the request flanked by friends.

The lady didn't seem to care for the denomination sprayed on her

Upon consenting to the proposal, the unidentified lady gave the boyfriend a warm embrace amidst cheers from people present.

The lady, as observed, gave no concern for the denomination type she was sprayed, perhaps a demonstration of profound love for the man.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

@onyidamsy stated:

"Congratulations girl"

@godstime.thaddeus.1 commented:

"Lol second time engage."

@eazy.billz said:

"Congratulations to them "

@inumidun_ remarked:

"This Love might end up lasting longer than the ones that proposed with millions."

