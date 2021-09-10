It's no news that popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo adores his beautiful wife and he does not hesitate to show her off

Ninalowo's wife clocked 40 on September 10 and he took to his Instagram page with a dedicated post to celebrate her

Fans and colleagues of the actor flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers for his queen

Much loved movie star, Bolanle Ninalowo is in a celebratory mode today, September 10, as his wife and mum of his two kids turns 40.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a gorgeous photo of his woman and professed his undying love for her.

Bolanle Ninalowo and his beautiful wife Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Ninalowo's Queen donned a strapless black gown embellished with gold trimmings with matching shoes and jewelry to match.

She wore a gold crown on her beautiful hair.

The actor who also said a word of prayer for his wife captioned the post with:

"Happy 40th birthday my Love. Love you to bits @queennino_b. May God continue to bless & protect you. LLNP baby."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Ninalowo's wife

Bolanle Ninalowo appreciates wife and mother

The Nigerian movie star went on a trip down memory lane and made sure to carry his fans along.

Ninalowo shared photos of himself with his mother and his wife back from when he had gone for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In the first photo, the actor who looked like a younger version of himself was seen standing with his mother. He explained how she made sure to follow him to the camp and how she would have served with him if allowed.

The actor also shared a snap of himself with his wife and recounted how she used to visit him in camp with his mother and how they always brought jollof rice and amala for him.

Source: Legit.ng