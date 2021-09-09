50 best Uchiha Itachi quotes about life and love that hit hard

All Naruto fans know Itachi Uchiha. What is Itachi famous for? He is famous for being Sasuke's brother, who killed all clan members but Sasuke. Interestingly, he remains his brother's greatest enemy even after sparing his life. The best Itachi quotes are based on his experiences and are full of wisdom.

Itachi is seen by his clansmen as a villain who deserves no mercy. However, each Itachi quote reveals that he is motives for behaving the way he does are good.

Best Itachi quotes

There are numerous Itachi Uchiha quotes. However, some are more famous than others because of their impact on people's lives. His utterances are applicable in the lives of the present-day person and can be used as mantras in life.

It is not wise to judge others based on your own preconceptions and by their appearances.

Those who cannot acknowledge themselves, will eventually fail.

No single thing is perfect by itself. That's why we're born to attract other things to make up for what we lack.

He who forgives and acknowledges himself... that is what it truly means to be strong!

If you want to know who you are, you have to look at your real self and acknowledge what you see.

It is foolish to fear what we have yet to see and know.

Even the strongest of opponents always have a weakness.

People’s lives don’t end when they die. It ends when they lose faith.

Self-sacrifice… A nameless shinobi who protects peace within its shadow. That is a true shinobi.

True change cannot be made if it is bound by laws and limitations, predictions and imagination.

Itachi quotes about pain

From many Uchiha Itachi quotes, it is evident that he has lived through some painful moments.

Time doesn’t heal anything, it just teaches us how to live with pain.

Teachings that do not speak of pain have no meaning, for humankind cannot gain anything in return.

Pain must be the ultimate lesson, and it teaches one to understand what pain in life actually is. Because those who never understood someone else’s pain will eventually end up knowing nothing.

Loneliness is this world’s worst kind of pain.

You’re such a child. You talk of nothing but pipe dreams… there are times when people must make painful choices.

Itachi quotes about life

Are you going through difficulties in life or simply need to gain a deeper understanding of life? You can get what you need from Itachi's quotes about life.

People live their lives bound by what they accept as correct and true. That's how they define "reality". But what does it mean to be "correct" or "true"? Merely vague concepts... Their "reality" may all be a mirage. Can we consider them to simply be living in their own world, shaped by their beliefs?

Knowledge and awareness are vague, and perhaps better called illusions. Everyone lives within their own subjective interpretation.

I actually don't think something like perfection exists. That is I think why we are born able to absorb things... and by comparing ourselves with something else we can finally head in a good direction.

Those who turn their hands against their comrades are sure to die a terrible death. Be prepared.

We do not know what kind of people we truly are until the moment before our deaths. As death comes to embrace you, you will realize what you are.

One’s reality might be others’ illusion. We all live inside our own fantasies. Thinking Madara is dead is merely an arbitrary assumption that you made. In exactly the same way you once assumed that I was your gentle older brother.

Those who forgive themselves, and are able to accept their true nature… They are the strong ones!

However strong you become, never seek to bear everything alone. If you do, failure is certain.

Your comrades are there to make up for what you cannot do and to prevent you from ignoring things that you actually might have been able to do.

No matter what darkness or contradictions lie within the village. I am still Itachi Uchiha of the leaf.

Sad Itachi quotes

Despite being seen as the strong and ruthless villain in the series, Itachi feels deeply. Here are some of his sad quotes:

There is no value in killing the likes of you… Foolish little brother, if you wish to kill me, then hate me, detest me, curse me, and survive in an unsightly way. Run, run and cling to your pitiful life.

If I had been open with you from the start… and looked you straight in the eyes and told you the truth, then I wouldn’t have had to stand before you, from above, as a failure, telling you all of this. I failed.

The people of this clan are all the same. You focus on the trivial, and lose sight of what’s most important. Change is impossible, in this fog of ignorance. How can we evolve when regulation is all we know?

My capacity…I’ve lost all hope for this pathetic clan…the clan…the clan…all of you without measuring your own capacities…had no idea of ​​mine…and now, you lie here, defeated…

Obsessed with organization, obsessed with the clan, obsessed with ourselves. A worthless compulsion that enslaves us and limits our capabilities, leading us to fear what we don’t understand.

Even if you don’t want your youth to end, dreams must come to an end at some point!

If you lie to yourself how can you have friends or be trustworthy. In the end, all these lies will keep you from seeing your true self.

You talk a lot. You don’t understand me. You don’t even understand yourself. You are just thugs who got lost in the mist and ended up here. You can’t even control where you are going.

The words of a failure making excuses. Are you telling me to admit my limitations and give up?

You are weak. Why are you so weak? Because you lack that hatred.

Itachi quotes about love

From the Naruto series, it is apparent that Itachi loved his brother Sasuke deeply. He did all he could to spare his life. Most of his quotes about love evidenced how deeply he felt for Sasuke.

You and I are flesh and blood. I’m always going to be there for you, even if it’s only as an obstacle for you to overcome. Even if you do hate me. That’s what big brothers are for.

You will never have to forgive me. No matter what happens to you from here on out, I will always love you.

I won’t put myself above you and tell you this and that, it’s too late. So this time for once, let me tell you one small truth. It’s all right if you never forgive me, but no matter what you become, I will always love you.

When the power of love overcomes the love for power, the world will know peace.

I think we start walking in the right direction only after we start getting our counterparts beside us.

That’s okay… Just as long as we can be together sometimes.

You Sasuke! You will become my new light!

The mark of a true Shinobi is that they do not seek in glory. They protect from the shadows.

Once more just before I leave this world… I wish to hear him call me elder brother.

Forgive me Sasuke… It ends with this.

Itachi quotes that hit hard

Every person has to face the reality of life. These Itachi quotes are short but profound. They remind you to become your authentic self.

Each of us live dependent and bound by our individual knowledge and our awareness.

Growth occurs when one goes beyond one’s limit. Realizing that is also a part of the training.

Now I feel that maybe knowing who I actually am is the key to reach perfection. Because that means knowing what I can and cannot do.

You don’t become a Hokage to be acknowledged by everyone, the ones who get acknowledged by everyone becomes a Hokage.

Not true, we're both human not fish.

What did Itachi say to Sasuke before he died?

He asked Sasuke to forgive him for there would not be a next time.

What does Itachi always say?

He is fond of saying, "next time," showing that he does not give up regardless of the situation. He is always hopeful that things will be better the next time.

What is Itachi's famous quote?

The quote on feeling sorry for his brother and choosing to spare his life is particularly famous. He does not allow how he feels to overtake his deep concern and care for his brother Sasuke.

In the Naruto series, Sasuke's brother was the main villain. Despite this, he gave important life lessons and this is apparent from the Uchiha Itachi quotes above. Which is your favourite?

