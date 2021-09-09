A Nigerian-American lady has taken to social media to announce a surprising switch in her career pursuit

Chetanna Okwaraji who had worked in the US military as a Second Class Petty Officer is now in pharmacy school

Chetanna, while stating that the career transition is a miracle, said she looks forward to what the future has in store for her

Chetanna Okwaraji, a Nigerian-American, has called it quits on her time with the US Navy.

The beautiful lady of Igbo descent interestingly took the decision in order to pursue a career in pharmacy.

She described it as a miracle Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chetanna Okwaraji

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, September 8, the young lady said her career switch was a miraculous one.

Now in pharmacy school, she expressed excitement at what the future holds for her.

She wrote:

"Transitioning from the U.S. Navy to Pharmacy school has been nothing short of miracle. I am so grateful to God for the opportunity to serve my country and how far I have come in my career.

"Excited to see what the future holds for me."

Her role in the US Navy

According to her LinkedIn description, Chetanna was a Second Class Petty Officer in the US military.

Her roles include participating in and supporting military and combat operations.

People celebrate her

Shaina Moore remarked:

"Congratulations! This has been your dream since I met you in boot camp and I am so proud of you for making it come true! Wishing you the best!!!"

Julie Gilbert wrote:

"Way to go! I joined the Navy while in pharmacy school. Proud to say I was a Navy pharmacist. Best wishes to you."

Adeleye Temitope said:

"Congratulations! All the best in your future endeavours "

Ted Cohodes commented:

"You made it through the U S Navy; pharmacy school will be a "walk in the park" in comparison. I'm a retired pharmacist who enjoyed 45+ years behind various pharmacy counters, owned 3 stores of my own in my prime years, and finished the last 5 years teaching pharmacy.

"I've seen many military veterans become great pharmacists and managers. Your discipline level will set you apart in your classes and your career..."

