A young female trailblazer is the toast of many on social media for her brilliant academic accomplishment

Heading online, the @varsityworldSA page on Facebook recently highlighted the University of Johannesburg graduate

People took to raising a glass to the deserving achiever as social media users shared a flurry of congratulatory messages

A young female trailblazer is the toast of Mzansi on social media for her brilliant academic accomplishment.

Sharing an inspirational post that is sure to go down well with others in the field of academia, the @varsityworldSA page on Facebook recently highlighted a University of Johannesburg graduate.

A young female trailblazer is the toast of Mzansi on social media for her brilliant academic accomplishment. Image: @varsityworldSA/ Facebook.

Source: UGC

The post read:

"'BEng Tech in Electrical Engineering, UJ Alumni – Mandy Dlamini'."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A photograph of the Bachelor of Engineering Technology degree holder, complete with a graduation gown, accompanied the post from the online university magazine, which focuses on celebrating academic excellence and empowering students.

People doff hat off to young trailblazer

There were more than 2,000 positive reactions to it as Mzansi took to raising a glass to the deserving achiever. Legit.ng scanned the comments to bring readers all the reactions.

Xolani Skosana said:

"Congratulations, keep up the great work."

Rochelle Brink wrote:

"Congratulations young lady."

Babalolation B-man added:

"Beauty with brain. Congratulations and all the best to the future."

Apostolic Khomotso offered:

"Congratulations, I wish to marry [an] educated woman."

Errol Ferreira mentioned:

"Congratulations, great achievement."

Thobekile Shezi noted:

"The future reimagined."

Maluya Nontuli beamed:

"Congratulations Madlamini sibalukhulu."

Nigerian lady bags scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Onyinye Anthonia Ezeifeka, went on LinkedIn to celebrate how she got a European scholarship for her master's degree in soil science.

The lady said that the success came after she had spent many months looking into a laptop, an act that made many call her a yahoo girl.

The lady said that she has finally cashed out from all her pains and struggle. Onyinye went ahead to appreciate God for helping her.

The awardee also thanked her parents and siblings for their prayers. She said she would not have been able to get the success without her mentors.

Source: Legit Nigeria