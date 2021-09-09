Charitable US rapper Kodak Black was touched by the story of a police officer who passed away, leaving behind a young daughter

When Kodak read about Officer Jennifer Sepot, who died of COVID-19, he donated N8.2 million for her child's college fund

Kodak is well known for his giving heart and was even pardoned by Donald Trump because of it

US rapper Kodak Black has been hailed after he donated towards the education of the child of a police officer who passed away.

Kodak Black gave N8.2 million towards the education of deceased police officer Jennifer Sepot's daughter. Photos: Kodak Black and Fort Lauderdale Police.

The Roll In Peace rapper was touched by the story of Jennifer Sepot, who recently died after contracting COVID-19.

The Fort Lauderdale police officer left behind a two-year-old daughter.

Speaking to TMZ, Kodak's lawyer said the rapper read the story in the news and was touched after learning that she had a young daughter.

The rapper decided to ensure the little girl's future was secured by paying for her college education. According to the lawyer, Kodak instructed him saying:

"Make sure that kid is straight. Pay for her college fund."

As a result, Kodak donated N8.2 million to the little girl’s college fund.

Police release statement

Following Kodak’s generous donation, the Fort Lauderdale police department expressed gratitude for the gesture.

"We are grateful to everyone who has donated to the family. The generosity by supporters has offered a degree of hope,” the statement read in part.

Kodak’s giving heart

In July, the rapper made headlines after donating air conditioners to poor Florida residents.

Kodak bought 100 A.C. units and went door to door presenting them to area residents. His act of kindness brought some of the residents to tears.

Kodak previously received a pardon from Donald Trump because of his charity work.

He served half of his 46 months in prison for lying while applying for a firearm.

Throwing money into the ocean

In July, Legit.ng reported that Kodak caused a stir online when footage of him throwing around N41.1 million into the ocean emerged.

He also flushed N411,500 down the toilet and pushed it down when it clogged the drainage.

Kodak Black's fans were concerned, and many believed he was lashing out over his feud with his protégé Jackboy.

