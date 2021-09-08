A beautiful Oyinbo lady was recently spotted as a passenger on a commercial motorcycle in Lagos

In the video, the lady identified as Natalia Mufutau loved the ride as she wore an infectious smile all through her journey

Expressing her love for Nigeria and its culture, Natalia stated that she is excited to be in the country

A recent video of a pretty Oyinbo lady boarding a commercial motorcycle (referred to as okada in local parlance) has sparked reactions among Nigerians.

The video was shared by the lady in question on her Instagram page.

She seemed to have enjoyed the ride from her expression Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @naija.wifey

Source: Instagram

It is not her first time using okada

The lady whose real name is Natalia Mufutau revealed that it is not her first time commuting by okada.

According to Natalia, she had one time travelled from Victoria Island to the Mainland in Lagos via okada.

She described the experience as lovely.

"I love it," she was overheard saying as she boarded the bike in the recent video.

She expressed her love for Nigeria

Natalia who seemed to have returned to Nigeria from her country of origin said it feels good to be home (Nigeria).

She said the Nigerian people received her with love, describing them as great people.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush

@michael_horlar remarked:

"She just called Nigeria home"

@larrybabaofficial stated:

"Nice onebut i was too scared to allow @adunni_olanma_bosslady do this . Welcome to Naija."

@cj_ejima commented:

"Nice one! , please what is the name of the song on the background? I like it."

@lordshuga2pac wrote:

"Orora o Iyawa oyinbo …hope u enjoyed d ride mama wa @naija.wifey."

@temitope_omo said:

"See our Naija wifey with swag. Cruise Yi poju fa."

