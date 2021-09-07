The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, is said to be having a crucial meeting with the nation's service chiefs

The security heads were led to President Buhari on Tuesday, September 7, by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor

Among those who attended the meeting were ministers of defence, Bashir Magashi, Rauf Aregbesola (interior) and AGF Abubakar Malami (justice)

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a security meeting being attended by some ministers and Nigerian service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Among those in attendance are the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Abubakar Malami; and the service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, Vanguard reports.

This a closed-door meeting (Photo: Femi Adesina)

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also at the meeting are the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi and that of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, including the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Punch added.

Although the actual agenda of the meeting was not made known to State House correspondents, the meeting is naturally meant to update the president on recent security operations across the country.

I will do all it takes to restore peace and security in Nigeria, Buhari insists

Meanwhile, President Buhari said he was ready to do everything possible to restore peace and security in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd.) and made available to Legit.ng

The president was reported to have made this vow during a crucial meeting of the National Security Council.

The statement read in part:

"At today's meeting the president made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country.

"While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today's critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes."

Source: Legit.ng