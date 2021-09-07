President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed displeasure over the recent attacks and killings in Plateau state

The Nigerian leader on Monday, September 6, vowed that no criminal perpetrators will be left unpunished

The attack on communities particularly in the north has drawn attention to Nigeria's growing insecurity challenges

Plateau - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the recent killing of Nigerians in Plateau state, The Cable reports.

Buhari on Monday, September 6, stated that his administration is determined to apprehend persons behind the ugly incidents and protect all citizens.

In another report by The Punch, Buhari called for sustainable dialogue and the cooperation of traditional, religious and community leaders to achieve peace in Plateau.

The Nigerian leader, who was represented by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation at an interactive session with stakeholders in Plateau commended Governor Simon Lalong for establishing the inter-religious council.

While condoling with Lalong and the people of Plateau over the recent killings, the president described the attacks as “inhumane”.

According to him, the strategy to achieve peace in the state must be inclusive, diverse, transparent and sustained.

The president assured Plateau residents that more security operatives have been deployed to the state.

Many reportedly killed, houses burnt in fresh Jos attack

Earlier, armed criminals on Wednesday, August 25, launched a deadly and devastating attack on the Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North LGA of Plateau state.

A resident of the community, Yakubu Bagudu disclosed that the gunmen also razed many houses in the raid after killing about 30 persons.

However, Bagudu noted that security operatives have been deployed to restore calm in the area.

Jos killings: CAN reacts, sends important message to clerics

Meanwhile, there was tension and anxiety in plateau state and Jos, following gruesome murder of innocent citizens by unknown gunmen.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos north local government area of Plateau condemned the killing of innocent citizens in Yalwa Zangam community of the locality.

The chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Gana and secretary, Rev. Ezekiel Noam, in a statement signed and released on Wednesday, August 25, expressed worry over the incident.

