Many people are willing to help a Nigerian student whose photo went viral for riding a bicycle to school under the rain

A Nigerian man, Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi, implored people to help him locate the young student as there are provisions to help him

Many people who commented on the student's photo praised the kind man as some wondered who took the picture

The iconic photo of a Nigerian student who braved a heavy downpour as he went straight in with his bicycle because he did not want to miss a class has gone viral.

In the snap, the student could be seen all drenched as he rode with slippers.

A kind Nigerian man, Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi, is searching for him after he saw the photo.

Many people want to help the Nigerian student succeed. Photo source: Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi

Help me find him

Ibrahim asked people to help him locate the student as there are donations like raincoats available to help him succeed.

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to say they would like to make some donations towards the success of the brave student.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 600 shares and hundreds of likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Salisu Ibrahim Sheriff said:

"If he is found, I also have a donation to send to him by the grace of God."

Usman Kabir Sabokullah said:

"But I don't think this is Kano... May God help him to be found."

Baffa Sunusi said:

"May Allah reward you with goodness Chairman."

Yusuf Abdullahi Aliyu said:

"May Allah reward you and reward us with goodness."

Nigerian student got to the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Emmanuel Chinweuba Nworie succeded. This was after his story went viral in 2020 as a mathematics first-class graduate who had to turn to farming as a way to survive despite his academic performance.

Months after his story became public knowledge, he was offered a scholarship to study for his post-graduate studies.

On Sunday, August 1, Michael Taiwo went on Facebook to write about Nworie, and to inform people that he has finally arrived in the United States.

He described Nworie as a mathematics genius who once won a gold medal in a Nigerian national mathematics competition.

Source: Legit.ng