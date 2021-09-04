Editor's note: Conde Powers, a pastor, and journalist based in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja writes on how Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN joined a group of gospel artistes in the Nigerian capital to intercede on behalf of the nation.

He was not advertised as a guest at the event, but a sudden appearance proved at least one point - you can’t disconnect Professor Yemi Osinbajo from the well of inspiration, hope, and renewal that is silently underlining the terrain of adversity that our country is currently navigating.

VP Osinbajo praying during the service held at the RCCG Northern Headquarters, Abuja. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The vice president even seemed to have adopted an attitude lately of prophetically calling a weary nation to the knowledge that tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

So, when a group of gospel artistes gathered in Abuja under the banner of “The Ambience,” their intention was to encourage, inspire and edify a people and a nation undergoing a rather trying time in the country. The method was to achieve that through an evening of songs and prayers.

Lately, narratives of insecurity, violence, killings, kidnappings, banditry, terrorism, and the likes have been dominating the Nigerian scene. These stories, in turn, create fear, anxiety, worry in families, and among communities across the country. It sure does feel that this unrelenting assault on the psychic of a people has come to stay, but the organizers of The Ambience have a different perspective.

The gathering of gospel artistes mixed with a coterie of spirited intercessors, worshipping God with melody and making prophetic declarations with spiritual authority offers not only a coping mechanism in the midst of all the afflictions but also a potential way out of what is looking like a national crisis. This hope, one can guess is founded on the application of the knowledge of God's unfailing word and his immutable power.

Gathered this particular Sunday, the last in August 2021 at the RCCG Northern Headquarters in Abuja were gospel artistes such as Seun Sekoni, Deji Hassan, Tee Worship, Chi-Chi Zawmah, Kenneth Ozioma, and the Halleluyah Nigeria Group. The event was organized by Ife Odoginyan, with Pastor Kunle Ajayi very much in attendance pulling off a grand performance, or better still, a ministration, as gospel people would prefer to say.

All the artistes led worship and praise sessions with zeal and zest, raising songs that rejoice about the power of God and proclaiming his enduring mercies.

For instance, the now highly successful and ubiquitous Tee Worship brought the gathering to a frenzy when he sang "Emi Mimo wa J'oba," that old Yoruba Christian number that heralded nights of power, breakthroughs and deliverances during days of Christian crusades since the 70s. It reminded the congregation that the possibility of God reigning over Nigeria is certainly never lost and calls for it in a strident ardour this evening in Wuse was unmistakable.

One other highlight of the evening was Chi-Chi’s rendition of Ndi Mo Zi... Anasi Halleluyah Jehovah Meriwo! What made this rendition stand out was the frenetic passion of Chi-Chi who even after her turn, continued like many in the service to remain in a persistent atmosphere of worship.

Among the pastors who led the prophetic declarations that laced the service with pentecostal anointing were Pastor Jide Alake, Pastor Daniel Olawande, Pastor Benjamin-Laniyi, Pastor Seyi Malomo, Pastor Peter Balogun, and the AGO cum Intercontinental Overseer, Pastor E.A Odeyemi.

Pastor Odeyemi and the VP, himself a pastor brought the service to a memorable end. For Odeyemi, there is hope that God will be merciful unto Nigeria like he was to Nineveh. According to him, if God did not destroy Nineveh with a population of 120k people, he was optimistic about Nigeria receiving God's mercy!

Indeed the VP too joined in the cry for mercy for the nation and urged the God of Nigeria, who is also the God of mercy not to reverse his promise that Nigeria would be great. After all, he added that God who set the boundaries of nations created Nigeria for his own purpose!

It was indeed a riveting cry.

And like many who know the VP to be hardworking, seeing him join the host of minstrels and intercessors last Sunday, August 29, 2021, indicated one thing: this man prays hard just like he works hard too.

Let me just conclude by saying may the LORD answer our prayers in Nigeria!

