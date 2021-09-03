The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would proceed with its planned local government congresses

An Asaba high court had on Wednesday, September 1, restrained the party from holding the congress on Saturday, September 4

The secretary of the caretaker committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, said the members who took the party to court would be punished

FCT, Abuja - Despite the court injunction that restrained it from the planned congresses, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its readiness to hold local government congresses slated for Saturday, September 4, across the country.

Daily Trust reports that the ruling party noted that it would go on as planned despite the court order stopping it.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that it would not stop its planned congress. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that a high court in Asaba, the Delta state capital, had on Wednesday, September 1, issued an order of interim injunction restraining the party from holding its scheduled council congresses.

The court also restrained the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and other members of the committee from parading in that capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

APC inaugurated committee for the conduct of LG congresses

The Guardian also reports that while speaking on the court order, the secretary of the caretaker committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, inaugurated a committee for the conduct of the LG congresses on Saturday, adding that party members who took the party to court would be sanctioned.

He said:

“As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.

“His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party; button up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage."

Akpanudoedehe had said that the national leadership of the APC had expelled the party’s caretaker chairman of Yola South local government area, Adamawa state, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu.

He said Adamu was expelled for allegedly making “unwholesome utterances” against President Muhammadu Buhari and was found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute.

Governor Buni says court's restraining order not binding on him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Buni reacted to the court order by Delta state High Court in Asaba on Wednesday, September 1, which restrained Buni from acting as chairman.

It was reported that the governor spoke through a statement by his director-general, press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, on Thursday, September 1, in Abuja.

He said only mischief-makers were misinterpreting the order as it was directed at the Delta state caretaker chairman and not him, Buni.

Source: Legit.ng News