Buhari approves construction of first-ever NDLEA barracks

Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction of barracks for operatives of the agency.

Marwa disclosed this to state house correspondents on Friday, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities of the agency at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The construction of first-ever NDLEA barracks has ben approved by President Buhari. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The NDLEA boss said the building of barracks for operatives of the agency is par of efforts to protect officers and their families.

“I raised the issue of barracks. The NDLEA has been in existence for 32 years. All other agencies — armed forces, police, customs, immigration, road safety — all have estates and barracks, except the NDLEA; we still don’t have barracks,” he said.

“And now, considering the hazardous nature of the work that we do — the dangers in it — we arrest and jail the criminals and then live among them.

“When you send operatives to go into the forest, to go after the criminals, they will be encouraged if they know that their own families are secured in a barracks somewhere.

“So, clearly, we got a positive response from the commander-in-chief and we are very grateful for it, and we look forward to the execution as soon as it is practicable.

“Another thing we talked about was the issue of recruitment, considering the size and responsibilities before us, and we also again received a listening ear. We are very grateful.”

On the activities of the agency, the NDLEA chairman disclosed that the agency had seized illicit drugs worth over N100 billion, while cash recovered has been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“As far as activities in the drug supply reduction sphere are concerned, we have seized drugs worth billions of naira — over N100 billion. The cash has been sent to the Central Bank and for the drugs, we have sought forfeiture from the courts for destruction,” he said.

“Since January, we have jailed 1,630 of these shameless criminals and murderers who traffic drugs. We have counselled and rehabilitated over 4,000 within our NDLEA facilities.

Buhari tells NDLEA to locate hideouts of cannabis plantations

According to The Cable, the president urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to locate forests in different parts of the country where cannabis plantations are sited.

He instructed the anti-drug agency to discourage drug use and prosecute offenders and traffickers.

NDLEA explains why politicians and students should undergo drug tests

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has advised politicians and students in Nigeria to take drug tests.

According to the chairman of the agency, Brig. General Buba Marwa (retd), politicians seeking public office, and students seeking admission into higher institutions should be made to undergo the tests.

He said those who must hold public offices managing the affairs of Nigerians must have clear minds and not be under the influence of any hard drug.

In another report, a stash of hard drug has been uncovered in the palace of a traditional ruler in Anambra state, according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency made the disclosure on Monday, March 8, in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi stated that the illicit drug were discovered by the Anambra state command of the agency.

