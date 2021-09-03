Nigerian lawmakers have been urged by Chairman of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, not to in any way legalise cannabis

He said cannabis has destroyed a lot of lives across the country and should not be legalised for pecuniary gains

Going further, he disclosed that despite the fact that it is illegal Nigeria is still the highest consumer of the substances

Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says members of the national assembly who vote to support the legalisation of cannabis cannot dare return to their constituencies.

The house of representatives had, in May 2021, began moves to legalise cannabis to take advantage of its economic benefits.

Buba Marwa has called on lawmakers not to legalise cannabis. Photo: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Friday after a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, the NDLEA boss said cannabis has destroyed a lot of lives across the country and should not be legalised for pecuniary gains.

Marwa said the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the dangers of cannabis to the brain, adding that Nigeria is the highest consumer of substances.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“So, while we appreciate those who want to localise it for financial gains, we have to be careful to reconcile it with life. So it’s money versus life. And up to this point, science has not developed up to the point where it can remove the THC in cannabis to zero,” Marwa said.

“Therefore, cannabis is harmful to our health; it is a danger to society. We must never allow its legalisation. What’s more, Nigeria has 10.6 million cannabis users; this is the highest in the world. Isn’t it sad?

“We can never support legalisation and I don’t see how the national assembly would pass the act because I know 90% or more of the honorable and distinguished members of the national assembly know the implications of this legalisation.

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the trafficking of illicit drugs poses a greater danger to Nigeria than insurgency and banditry.

The Nigerian president made the statement on Saturday, June 26, at the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the war against drugs is a war that must be fought dedicatedly.

Buhari tells NDLEA to locate hideouts of cannabis plantations

According to The Cable, the president urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to locate forests in different parts of the country where cannabis plantations are sited.

He instructed the anti-drug agency to discourage drug use and prosecute offenders and traffickers.

NDLEA explains why politicians and students should undergo drug tests

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has advised politicians and students in Nigeria to take drug tests.

According to the chairman of the agency, Brig. General Buba Marwa (retd), politicians seeking public office, and students seeking admission into higher institutions should be made to undergo the tests.

He said those who must hold public offices managing the affairs of Nigerians must have clear minds and not be under the influence of any hard drug.

Source: Legit.ng