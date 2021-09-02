A little boy has received praises from social media users for standing up to the defence of a girl he thought was helpless

The incident which happened at a karate training centre showed the man training the girl with her back to the ground

The little boy after watching the man from the opposite direction rushes to the scene and lands him a blow in the belly to help the girl escape

A little boy's brave act at a karate centre has made him an internet sensation.

The young lad stood up to a man he suspected to be picking on a girl.

He thought the girl was being picked on Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

Source: Instagram

In the epic moment shared by @goodnews_movement on Instagram, a karate trainer was putting a girl through some moves.

How it happened

While they both practiced, a move required that the girl remain on her back for proper execution but this was misinterpreted by the innocent boy as a picking on from the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a flash, the little boy left his training corner at the karate centre, gave the man a punch in the belly and ran back.

The man upon understanding the reason for the lad's move stared in amusement.

Watch the video below:

People shower praises on the boy

@branden.bedoya commented:

"Everyone’s saying he’s cute..but he just ran up and punched someone 3x his size without hesitating. That’s a warrior in the making"

@purvidave007 said:

"Now that's a mighty super hero for being so brave and doing something "

@wreath365 remarked:

"Good for him!! I don’t see this as ‘cute’, but rather fantastic! He already knows how a girl/lady should Not be treated! Kudos to him! Kudos to his parents!!"

@yabaroo wrote:

"How can I laugh and cry at the same time - that’s what I did when I saw this. It’s cute and heroic and I’m moved! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Little boy hugs sister to help her enter class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had comforted his sister to help her enter class.

The unsuspecting boy was recorded by the mother hugging his little sister after she brought them to school and went her way.

In the video shared on Facebook by The Uplift, the boy played the bigger person as he petted the girl who was probably going to tear up.

A teacher could be seen standing over the siblings still locked in a cute embrace.

Source: Legit