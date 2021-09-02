A Nigerian lady went wild in excitement after she was treated to a surprise car gift by her female boss

The lady identified as Onome was rewarded by her boss for being reliable and hardworking over the years

In the emotional video, the lady burst into loud screams and sobbed softly as she received her new Lexus ride

A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with emotions after being treated to a car gift surprise at her workplace.

Onome happened to be a manager at a jewellery company and was said to have been hardworking and reliable.

In the video shared by @bozjewelery on Instagram, the lady was ushered out of the work premises and screamed in disbelief after the nice Lexus ride parked in front of them was revealed to be hers.

The lady went berserk in excitement

Onome overwhelmed with joy hugged her co-workers present as she shed tears.

Like Onome, many of the co-workers didn't see the whip gift coming and could be heard in the background exclaiming in awe.

Congratulations rained on the new car owner who was full of gratitude for the gift.

Watch the video below:

Social media users gush

@unmiaji commented:

"Ahhh.. I thought she owned the place! She is amazing. The way she carries the business like hers! Omo you have a great staff. Congratulations madam Onome!"

@anncranberry wrote:

"See me tearing up. This is what I want to do for my manager too next year by God’s grace. But I don’t have a manager yet."

@brqlivia reacted:

"This is soo sweet ❤️❤️ Having a loyal, faithful and dependable staff is one of God's greatest gifts! Cherish them , bless them and honor them! Also having a great Boss who sees all your handwork and acknowledges it is another blessing. I love it! This made me soo emotional! God bless you Boz Madam."

@vaniaskiddies_place said:

"Awwww thanks my lady. This is so lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️ everybody is going to seat up after seeing the results of hard work and being dilegent in service ❤️ Take care of what is others and God will take care of yours "

