A police officer has joined the league of car owners as his hard work and dedication finally paid off

The police orderly was gifted a new car by his Nigerian boss after he had worked with the man for a year

The overjoyed officer couldn't contain his joy as he threw his cap away and prostrated in appreciation

A Nigerian man has honoured a police orderly who has been working with him in style.

The man treated the police officer to a surprise car gift.

The stunned officer seemed to whimper in surprise Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @naijaloadedotng

It turns out that the police officer had served the man well for a year and the man sought to reward his dedication and hard work.

A video shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng showed the emotional moment the officer was summoned.

How the surprise happened

The man then goes on to present the car to the officer. Overwhelmed with emotions, the officer ditches his cap and follows it up with a prostration at the feet of the unidentified Nigerian boss.

Still yet to come to terms with the gift, the policeman repeatedly opened and closed his eyes and placed his hands over his mouth.

The Nigerian boss ignored his display as he showed the interior of the whip.

Social media users gush

@asiwaju74 wrote:

"LOYALTY ! What could he have done to deserve this. 1. He might have proved to the boss his love for him as his boss. 2. He might be sincere in all doings. 3. He might be taking risks for his boss. 4. He might also be taking risk for himself to satisfy the boss and many more."

@borncashly said:

"Love this and I expect more of this from those using those in uniform as their security because those police deserve something big too. Meanwhile the money is their just take it for them one day for them to have a memorable day for them to work with you."

@patrickm_eleniyan commented:

"May God Almighty continue to bless you sir for your kindness."

@officialtonyr.o reacted:

"Na Police wey him head correct we go buy motor for."

