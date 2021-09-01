The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said he does not currently nurse the ambition of succeeding President Buhari in 2023

Governor Akeredolu also distanced himself from the campaign activities linking him with the 2023 presidential poll

Speaking through his aide, the governor noted that he has just been re-elected and wants to be left to focus on Ondo state

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has dissociated himself from promotional activities linking him with the 2023 presidential election.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the Ondo governor described the development as a mere needless distraction.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state dissociates himself from promotional activities linking him with the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Legit.ng gathers that Akeredolu’s position was contained in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Olatunde reiterated that his principal had nothing to do with the pseudo campaigners.

He noted that campaign posters urging Akeredolu to throw his hat into the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election had been flying around in some sections of social media but distanced the governor from it.

Olatunde said though Governor Akeredolu has the constitutional right, qualification and competencies to contest, the current campaign does not represent in any manner his immediate political disposition.

The statement partly read:

“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu who has just been re-elected wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo state.

“He, therefore, advises all involved to be guided just as he holds the firm view that only God can put men in position."

Legit.ng notes that the statement dissociating Akeredolu from the presidential campaigns comes few days after the Ondo state governor and his Ekiti state counterpart visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in London.

Though he has not publicly declared his interest, there are strong speculations that Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, wants to become Nigeria's number one citizen after President Buhari's exit.

