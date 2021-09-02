Comedian Lizzy Jay has said she is yet to read a writeup that condemns Boma's intimacy with Tega

Lizzy Jay noted that Tega has been lambasted repeatedly for getting intimate with another man as a married woman

The comedian added that the same thing happened during the BBNaija Lockdown season with Ka3na

Comedian Lizzy Jay has berated people calling out Tega for making out with Boma despite being married.

After a few hours of monitoring people's reactions, the comedian noted that she hasn't seen anyone targeted at Boma.

Lizzy Jay reacts to Boma and Tega's 'situationship'

Asking why people blame women every time for everything, Lizzy Jay said the same thing would still happen if it was a single lady with a married man.

The funny woman stated that the men rarely get blamed for their own misbehaviour.

She reminded her fans that the same thing happened during the Lockdown show when Ka3na said she slept with Praise.

Tackling double standards, the comedian raised the point of someone who said married women shouldn't be allowed on the show.

Read her full statement below:

Nigerians react to Lizzy Jay's post

elisfashluxe:

"Some married women do the most. Na Becos camera no Dey to capture you? Oh please! y’all allow Tega to rest."

iam_lina1:

"Everybody wan use this one trend sha…my own is MARRIED PEOPLE shouldn’t be on the show anymore. Enough of this bs abeg."

davefred._:

"We blamed Boma too now… you no see am? Abi you won just talk."

sauceprince1:

"Lepa toh badt. Be calming down. That “Y’all you wrote” is including me niyen o. But I didn’t type or say anything on the issue now. Kilo kan iru awa bayii."

onismate:

"Why do they blame the woman??? I guess Because she's the key to the CONSENT. If she didn't allow it, it would't have happened, she made her choice. All in all, they are both adults and can make their own choices. I don't see any fuse about all this abeg."

amyesomchi:

"Cos married men have gone and didn't cheat. Omo, make everybody getat joor."

fer.an.mi:

"This is actually true! This issue won’t have so much potency if tega were male."

callmedamy:

"Both parties are at fault...for sleeping with a married woman shows boma is irresponsible."

BBNaija Tega's husband fights for her

In a post on Tega’s page, Ajmoney who appears to be the handler shared a post made by a troll where they lit a red candle in prayer for the BBNaija star to get evicted.

In reaction to the discouraging post, the husband noted that lighting candles was not enough to send his wife packing.

Speaking further, the young man said that despite the BBNaija show being a game, people seemed bent on destroying Tega.

