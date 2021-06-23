Lockdown star Praise recently got Nigerians talking after a post he made on his social media page

The reality TV star had something to say about his intimate relationship with Ka3na in the BBNaija house

While some people were pleased with his statement, many hailed him, and others disagreed with him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija star Praise seems to be enjoying the cruise from Ka3na's revelation about their relationship in the house.

Although the mother of one told Nigerians that they were only involved in aggressive cuddling, it was shocking for many when she revealed at the reunion that they were actually intimate twice.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

BBNaija Praise speaks on his intimate relationship with Ka3na. Photos: @itz_praise, @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Praise, the gentleman

In a bid to shame Praise, Ka3na said the father of one lasted only five seconds the first time and one second the second. That, however, did not stop Nigerians from dragging Ka3na online.

Taking to his Instagram page, Praise shared a photo of the outfit he wore to the reunion. In the caption that accompanied the photo, the reality star said a gentleman doesn't kiss and tell.

Check out his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Mixed reactions

Not many people agreed with Praise's gentleman post. Some people said he shared the secret with four people.

jaybeebaba:

"But u admit u told 4 people sha ...but we move."

lawi_t:

"See this one...after he mentioned like 4 ppl on the show that he already told....loooooooool."

nnelybest_:

"you told Lucy, kiddwaya, prince and neo the truth but u don't kiss and tell ? Oversabi na ur problem, next time talk less and observe more."

Others hailed him:

siruti:

"Praise praise !!! Kimon."

donflexx:

"No mind them."

ajiboss7:

"I love how he managed the situation. Katrina needed this reunion to remind people she still exist."

_prospers_:

"You lasted too long bro, if she is not contented with 5sec, let her go and meet her spiritual husband. Those ones can knack for Africa."

Praise shares throwback photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star went down went memory lane to reminisce on his growth over the years.

The father of one took to his official Instagram page to share a video showing photos of himself at different stages of his life.

While there weren't huge changes in the look of the reality star, a significant thing to note is that he has always been someone who loved keeping his hair.

The video showed the various hairstyles that Praise carried and also the moment he had the big chop and was on a lowcut.

Source: Legit