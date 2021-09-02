For now, the odds are against Atiku Abubakar regarding his interest to get the PDP presidential ticket ahead of 2023 polls

Some supporters of the PDP have alleged that Atiku, just like in the 2019 election, will waste the party's chance

The supporters are insisting that the former vice president abandoned the party and flew to Dubai after the last general elections

Atiku Abubakar's noiseless ambition to become Nigeria's president in 2023 is getting serious setbacks as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now under pressure to deny him its presidential ticket.

The pressure is coming majorly from a group of PDP supporters on the platform of PDP Action 2023 who have warned that giving Atiku the ticket will be another waste of the party's attempt at clinching the presidency, Punch reports.

The group said Atiku abandoned the PDP after the 2019 elections (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

In a Daily Trust publication, the group cautioned Atiku not to join the 2023 presidential race after the last experience in the previous general elections.

Rufus Omeire, the group's national chairman, in a statement on Wednesday, September 1, alleged that after the 2019 presidential election, Atiku abandoned the PDP and left the country for Dubai.

In Omeire's opinion, the former vice president made this move to shield himself from members of the PDP at the time.

His words:

“The PDP Action 2023 warns once again, that to give Atiku Abubakar another chance as PDP Presidential Candidate is to ensure a clear defeat for PDP in 2023, and admonishes the former Vice-President of Nigeria not to deceive PDP members a second time.

“In our last Press Statement, we frowned at Atiku for abandoning PDP members by running away to live in Dubai, after the elections, shielding himself from PDP members, only for him to resurface now that the Presidential primaries are at hand."

He added that the group was stunned that Atiku only resurfaced now that another presidential election is near with claims that he has been in Cambridge (UK) for a master's degree.

Omeire went on:

“On the contrary, the entire country is aware that he relocated to Dubai, where he even had his highly advertised COVID Vaccination even before the vaccine was available to ordinary Nigerians.”

2023 presidency: End of the road for Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal

Meanwhile, governors of the 17 southern states had insisted that the next president of the country must come from the region.

This decision would effectively end the ambition of some top politicians from the north who were believed to be eyeing the 2023 presidency.

The governor in a statement said:

“The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between southern and northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the southern region.”

