A helicopter operated by Naval authorities in the United States of America has crashed off a coast in the country

US authorities have confirmed the crash and assured members of the public that n search and rescue efforts are ongoing

The report comes just a few days after the US military completely pulled out from its operations in Afghanistan

San Diego - Search and rescue efforts are underway after a US Navy helicopter crashed off the San Diego coast Tuesday, September 1.

Officials told CNN that one crew member was rescued and the search is ongoing for five others. The condition of the rescued crew member was not disclosed.

The Navy's 3rd Fleet said in a statement:

“The helicopter crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at around 4:30 p.m. local time.”

It said multiple coast guard and Navy assets are being used in current search operations which will continue into the night.

Usnews.com reports that the MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief, and search and rescue.

The New York Times noted that the helicopter had been assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier based in San Diego.

No other details of the crash have been made available as of the time of this report.

Crash occurred after Afghan operations ended

The crash comes barely 48 hours after US troops departed Afghanistan after spending 20 years in the Arab country.

The final C-117 carrying service members lifted off from the Kabul airport at 3:29 pm U.S. Eastern Time.

The White House said in a 24-hour span from Sunday morning, August 29 to Monday, the U.S. evacuated 1,200 people from Kabul, with 26 military flights and two coalition flights carrying evacuees out of the Afghanistan capital.

