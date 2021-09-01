The retired military chief whose TV interview went viral recently was in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31

Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) was invited by the Defence Intelligence Agency to share intelligence with his former colleagues

He appeared before the agency with his legal counsel and popular human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana

FCT, Abuja - Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), was at the Abuja office of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) on Tuesday, August 31 after he was publicly invited by the agency.

Olawunmi was invited by the DIA to shed more light on his interview aired on Channels Television in which he stated that sponsors of insurgents and bandits were known to the federal government, adding that some of them are currently governors, senators, and serving ministers.

Commodore Olawunmi indicted the Buhari-led government in his interview. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

The Nation newspaper reports that Commodore Olawunmi was accompanied by his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

A source in the know, however, told Sahara Reporters that Olawunmi only visited for a friendly chat.

The source said:

“I confirm that it was a friendly chat between Commodore Kunle Olawunmi and his colleagues. The chat ended a few minutes ago.

“The friendly chat was held in strict compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

In an editorial published on Wednesday, September 1, the ThisDay newspaper asked the government to address the issues raised by the retired military chief.

Part of the article read:

“There is no better time for the government to address the litany of speculations in the public space to douse down the fear and suspicion among Nigerians that there are identified and profiled Boko Haram sponsors within the government circle than now.

“The allegations are becoming one too many that most Nigerians think sweeping such declassified information under the carpet could amount to complicity and indictment on the part of the government.”

Legit.ng had reported on how Olawunmi, in the explosive interview, said there are people in government sympathetic to terrorist groups in the country.

He also said at the time he was in military intelligence, some of those people were arrested by his team.

The military further stated that some of the sponsors of terrorism are familiar faces in the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the presidency on Saturday, August 28, denied allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari accepted in 2012 the invitation to be Boko Haram negotiator.

The denial was in response to comments made by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state accusing the president of complicity in Nigeria's security challenges.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, in an interview, said the allegation by Governor Ortom against his principal is baseless.

