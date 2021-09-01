A 65-year-old Nigerian farmer Joseph Ugbene finally returned to the classroom many years after he dropped out

The Enugu indigene whose educational dreams was shattered due to the Nigerian civil war found motivation again after his children mocked him

Joseph speaking on the benefits of now becoming educated said it has helped his farming business

Many years after dropping out of school, a 65-year-old Nigerian man returned to school to complete his education.

Joseph Ugbene, a farmer by occupation, from Uri council area in Enugu state recently rounded off his adult education programme on Sunday, August 29, Siggy reports.

His children's taunt however motivated Photo Credit: Louise Gubb, Punch News

Source: Getty Images

Why he dropped out of school

Joseph quit school after the Nigeria civil war as his father's death meant he lacked the financial wherewithal to push through.

The junior secondary school fresh graduate has however trained all his seven children in school.

How Joseph children's taunts motivated his return to school

According to the farmer, before now his children would laugh at him whenever he spoke in English.

This is due to his poor grammar construction and tenses.

According to Punch, this made him determined to acquire the said education against all odds.

He said:

“You see, before I started this adult education programme, when I spoke English my children would laugh because of my tenses. That also motivated me to go back to school."

Now, Joseph says he can comfortably buy and administer medications to his birds all thanks to the knowledge acquired in school.

