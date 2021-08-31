Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega's husband has been rooting for her and has even defended her when Nigerians attempted to drag her for a truth and dare game

In a conversation with Boma and Liquorose, she disclosed that she was asked presumably during her audition what she would do if her husband ends their marriage after the show

Tega's reply sparked reactions on social media as most people wondered why she would choose fame over her man

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega does not seem to care so much if the show has any effect on her marriage.

In a video that made rounds on social media, sighted by Legit.ng, the mum of one revealed to Boma and Liquorose, the question she was asked presumably during her audition.

Tega's son and huband Photo credit: @its_tegadominic/@ajmoney001

Source: Instagram

Tega wants the fame

The young woman said that she was asked what she would do if she gets out of the house and her husband who has been a supporter says he is no longer interested in the marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tega said she replied that there was no problem seeing as she would be with the fame and everything that comes with it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

ogbagadeborah:

"Are u sure this girl married, how can she be saying such thing."

its_cookie_ca:

"She talks too much gosh!"

asherbee_:

"Before you know, You will hear another failed Marriage. Sha come home on Sunday first."

ashionye_30:

"Tega is such a disappointment. Makes me wonder what her husband must be thinking right now."

cynthianwagod:

"I don't think she is really married."

iamrapxon:

"Na the husband I blame"

peggy_says_so:

"Lol The shock on Liquor's face."

I have my husband's blessings to do anything

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star Tega said she had an understanding with her husband before she went for the reality show.

The mother of one stated this in response to a question from Whitemoney on if her husband was okay with what she did with Saga.

The mother of one got people talking when she allowed Saga to touch her chest with his mouth for five seconds during a truth or dare game.

Source: Legit