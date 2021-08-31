Pastor Chris Abraham of Living Faith Church has been gifted Land Cruiser Prado by a church member

According to reports, the new Prado gift is worth about N55 million ($110,000) in today's market value

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to praise the cleric for impacting their lives positively

In a move that will delight many worshippers, a member of Living Faith Church has gifted his pastor the latest Land Cruiser Prado. The luxury ride is believed to be worth N55 million ($110,000).

The member gifted Pastor Chris Abraham who was recently transferred from Abuja to another state in Nigeria the brand new SUV, .

According to Church gist, the Farewell gift was from an appreciative member popularly known as Major Mega.

Nigerians commend the man of God

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to praise the pastor for his good works.

Most of the people who left comments online all had nice and wonderful things to say about the cleric.

Chioma Ogochukwu Anorue:

"Congratulations sir. This is what Jesus preached about. Go to the field with nothing except God's word and His work. Indeed a labourer is worthy of his or her wages. God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek and work for Him."

Abraham Adebayo Atomode:

"I'm not surprised. Pastor Chris Abraham is a man after God's heart. His teachings and tutorials are out of this world I'm privileged to worship under his pastoral leadership in Kano. A man with words and so blessed.

"And I must add many given the chance will do more to the glory of God via pastor Chris. You can't be under his teaching and remain same. Praise God."

Nkechi Florence Chukwuma:

"If you know pastor Chris u will know he deserves even more. God bless u sir n we will miss u so greatly. I encountered u during my WOFBI LFC FHA Lugbe and everything changed."

Pst Billy Dickson:

"Pastor Chris Abraham deserves it, he is a great teacher of the word, I was privileged to learn under his leadership in the Gambia, a no nonsense, and a down to earth man of God. More greece to your elbow."

Prince G Mamman:

"Pastor Chris is really a great man of God. He pastored me in Garden of Faith, Kaduna before his transfer to Jahi, Abuja. More grace."

Ele-ojo Ataguba:

"I celebrate you Pastor Chris. A dedicated & committed Servant of the most high. There's dignity in labour! Thank God the Grace is working. Congratulations sir."

Bature Joyce:

"You cannot encounter pastor Chris Abraham and remain the same. May God’s grace continue to abide in you sir."

Joseph Adamu:

"Congratulations sir. It's obvious your spirituality focused more on love, welfare and spiritual growth of your members rather than personal ego and selfish agrandisement. No wonder the people gave back what you gave them in return, because whatever a man sows , that shall he also reap . Any Pastor that preaches the gospel without love is a kingdom misfit. More grace."

Debbie Tolulope:

"Pastor you deserve it. First pastor that took me in his ride to church early in the morning when in Kano church. He’s so kind and generous. Kano church missed him dearly when he left. God bless you pastor."

Olayinka Oluwole:

"I'm not surprised. His teachings is always full of holy Spirit and blessings. The privileged and grace I have with you in Kaduna years back is still in my memory. May God continue to bless you more."

