Nigerians have been warned to expect more troubles as the insecurity facing the country continues to get stronger

The warning was issued by an outspoken cleric, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director, adoration ministry, Enugu

Going further, he called on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kano, leader of the proscribed IPOB group

Enugu, Nigeria - A warning has been issued to Nigeria by the spiritual director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka.

The outspoken cleric said the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy was just the beginning of what will befall the nation, Punch Newspaper reports.

He consequently urged the Muhammadu Buhari administration to change and called on God to intervene in the affairs of the country, if the trouble is to be averted.

Father Mbaka says more troubles coming. Photo: Nigeria presidency.

Going further, Mbaka in a homily during Sunday mass also called on the federal government to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

He said:

“As I told you people last two months that what you are seeing is just the beginning of the trouble and that the main trouble is coming. This one that they did (NDA attack) is just the elementary part of it. The secondary part of it is still coming.

“I am only asking God to intervene because what is happening in Afghanistan right now; if God is not ready to help us, Nigeria’s situation will be worse in the future. You are free to attack Father Mbaka and criticize me, that one is your problem."

Catholic church bans Mbaka from commenting on partisan politics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in what many people will see as a big blow to the country, Ejike Mbaka was banned from commenting on partisan politics.

The spiritual director of AMEN was banned by the Catholic church over his recent statement on the state of things in Nigeria.

Also, Callistus Onaga, Catholic bishop of the Enugu Diocese, also converted the adoration ministry to chaplaincy. With this, Mbaka will not solely oversee the activities of the ministry. Hence, it is now under the control of the Enugu diocese and gives the bishop the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

Father Mbaka claims DSS invited him to Abuja for questioning

Also, Mbaka claimed that officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) invited him to Abuja for questioning.

The cleric said:

“I celebrated mass with some of the leaders of the ministry. By Thursday morning, I got a call from where I was, that the DSS people from Abuja came to the gate, and they came with a letter of invitation to Abuja. Over what? What I cannot understand is that the mother church in Nigeria should be cowed down to lilliputians.''

Source: Legit.ng