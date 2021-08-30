Looking her best is that one thing every bride ensures to do on her big day and more often than not, a lot of brides impress guests with their looks and this time is no different.

The gorgeous bride looked gorgeous in her dress. Photo credit: @kathyanthony

Source: Instagram

A beautiful lady simply identified as Zainab made a beautiful Muslimah bride in her elegant choice of a wedding dress.

The creator of the dress, top Nigerian womenswear brand, Kathy Anthony, shared photos of a gorgeous Zainab looking like pure royalty on her big day.

The details on the mermaid dress were simply perfect. The design around her neckline gave the illusion of a butterfly and we cannot help but fall in love with the look.

Her henna design and choice of makeup also complimented the entire look. Zainab, who rocked a headwrap as is the norm with Muslim brides, paired a floor-length veil over the look, giving it that lovely angelic look.

See photos below:

Simple look for a big day!

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

Identified on Instagram as @bimmms24, the bride was all shades of gorgeous on her wedding day and it is glaring to see that minimalist looks for such occasions are a win-win when done right.

Traditional looks for bride

The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

For any bride preparing for her big day, her outfit is something she pays extra attention to and most times is willing to pay an arm and a leg to ensure that she gets the best outfit(s).

