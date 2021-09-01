A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Gloria recently got married to the love of her life and photos from her traditional wedding ceremony have been shared online.

Efik brides stand out in style and this has to do with their elaborate and colourful attires. They wear one of two outfits, or sometimes both for their big day - Ofong Ukod Anwang and Onyonyo outfits.

Gloria rocked both outfits for her wedding and the photos are nothing short of perfection.

The bride looked gorgeous on her big day. Photo credit: @Xposurebystevedavid (@bellanaijaweddings)

The Ofong Ukod Anwang

This is a vibrant attire that includes a knee-length skirt, blouse - one that usually covers only the bust - and a fancy beaded body adornment. They also wear hand and leg gears know as Ekpa ku kwa, and adorn their necks with coral beads.

The Onyonyo

It is a Victorian-style dress made from lace fabric and usually worn by brides for their traditional wedding. The dress style was adopted from Mary Slessor, who was a missionary whose works in Calabar remains significant in the city.

Below are photos of Gloria and her boo on their big day:

Traditional looks for brides

The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

For any bride preparing for her big day, her outfit is something she pays extra attention to and most times is willing to pay an arm and a leg to ensure that she gets the best outfit(s).

Unique bride

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

Identified on Instagram as @bimmms24, the bride was all shades of gorgeous on her wedding day and it is glaring to see that minimalist looks for such occasions are a win-win when done right.

