Rising cases of human rights violations are being recorded in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of power

Many people are reported to have been killed in sundry attacks including the death of 13 US soldiers killed at Kabul airport

Afghanistan is witnessing another turbulent period since President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of the US troops

Tension has continued to rise in Afghanistan following the takeover of the government by the Taliban, with attacks now being recorded in some major parts of the Asian country.

It would be recalled that the country was plunged into another historical political crisis after the US withdrew its troops on the order of President Joe Biden.

Cases of human rights violations are being recorded since the Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan. Javed Tanveer/AFP

The fall of Kabul, the seat of power, to the hands of the Taliban after the Afghan president flew has ushered in a new ruling order highlighted by violence and attacks.

According to Reuters, the month of August in Afghanistan began with the suspension of flights at Kandahar airport, after two rockets reportedly fired by the Taliban, struck the airport complex in the early hours of the morning.

More atrocities and human rights violations

Later, attacks were carried out by the Islamic State on Thursday, August 26, at the Kabul airport killing 13 American soldiers and over 90 Afghans as many were injured.

While this battle was raging in the South, Balkh province in the north reported a number of human rights violations by the Taliban. This has been stated by numerous local youth and civic activists.

The Taliban’s military juggernaut has brought in its wake an increase in violence and gross human rights violations. This is the trend that is being witnessed across Afghanistan.

Another aspect of the Taliban’s military offensive has been the spate of atrocities it has committed on ordinary Afghans as well as government officials and soldiers, with “war crimes” being reportedly committed in the town of Spin Boldak, an Afghan town located along the border with Pakistan.

US retaliates terror attack in Kabul

Meanwhile, United States has acted swiftly following the deadly terror attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The US military launched a drone attack against the Islamic State, also known as IS-K, in Afghanistan.

The attack was in response to the death of 13 US soldiers who tragically lost their lives when two suicide bombers struck crowds outside the airport. 90 Afghans were killed in the attack.

Afghanistan–Pakistan border barrier

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been advised to allow more Afghan refugees into its domain.

A US senior State Department official gave this admonition while briefing journalists on the new US refugee admission programme for fleeing Afghans.

The US official said in a situation like the current happenings, it is important that Pakistan let its border remain open to more refugees.

