FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has bemoaned the high rate of cybercrime among youths in the country.

Punch reports that the commission enjoined parents and stakeholders to discourage the youths from internet fraud.

Legit.ng gathered that the EFCC, Ilorin zonal commander, Usman Muktar, said the agency had witnessed an increasing number of arrests of Nigerian youths in cybercrime in recent times.

He, however, charged parents to ask their children questions about sources of their wealth.

The EFCC has revealed how to recognise a youth involved in cybercrime. Credit: EFCC.

Muktar, while speaking to newsmen, said:

“When your children, who are in schools stop asking you money for upkeep or driving expensive cars, parents should ask questions.

“Unfortunately, some parents support these youth in internet fraud. They say it’s oyinbo money. How does that turn to be your money?."

He noted that the task of fighting economic and financial crimes is painstaking and broad-based and should be embraced by the entire society.

Also, on Thursday, August 26, the commission arraigned one Ibeana Chukwudi Peter before Justice Ibiora Atuegwu Egwuate of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a two-count charge for allegedly obtaining the sum of eight million, seven hundred thousand Naira (N8,700,000.00) by false pretence, EFCC report further indicates.

