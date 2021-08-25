Popular Yoruba comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja aka Sanyeri, is happy to have been recognised by top singer, Wizkid

Sanyeri’s face has been making the rounds on social media after his performance in a movie went viral

The much loved comic actor took to his page to react after his viral meme ‘e fi le, o fe cook’ was posted by Wizkid

Much loved Yoruba comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri, has finally reacted after Grammy-winning Nigerian star, Wizkid, posted his viral meme.

In recent times, Sanyeri seems to have taken over PawPaw and Odunlade Adekola as the king of memes seeing as his face has been plastered over social media.

The actor’s face soon became a trending topic followed by the words, ‘e fi le, o fe cook’, on social media.

Comic actor Sanyeri has reacted after Wizkid posted his viral meme. Photos: @sanyeri12, @wizkidayo

The trend soon got to the side of top singer, Wizkid, who also posted it on his Instagram story.

In reaction to being recognized by one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, Sanyeri posted a snapshot of Wizkid’s post on his page and gave his fans the opportunity to complete his caption with creative replies.

He wrote:

“E fi Wizkid le o fe____?”

See the post below:

Fans react

Numerous fans of the comic actor soon trooped to his comment section to display their creativity and also have a bit of fun. They all tried their hands at completing the statement with funny replies.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Hazzan2:

“Ofe feature sanyeri ni.”

Abereolat:

“E fi wizkid le o, ofe feature ninu Yoruba film ni.”

Kiddocruise:

“O fe catch cruise ni .”

Iam_dasmart:

“E fi wizkid le e je koshey transfer.”

Savagekuksman:

“Efile oofe cook ni .”

Nice one.

