The FG has confirmed plans to deploy the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology in Nigeria's telecommunications industry

Some countries like Australia, China, New Zealand and Thailand have already depoyed the technology

Meanwhile, NCC is asking for additional spectrum to facilitate adequate deployment of the network

Nigerians have been asked to start expecting the deployment of a fifth-generation (5G) network across the country.

This was disclosed by the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, in a statement on the official website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is ready to deploy. He said it has already been deployed in some countries like Australia, China, New Zealand and Thailand.

The FG says it will soon deploy 5G network. Photo: Femi Adesina/NCC

Danbatta made this known during a presentation in Abuja on Wednesday, August 25.

He said:

“On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the federal government’s position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high.”

FG finally announces plan to deploy 5G network in Nigeria

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the FG announced it is going ahead with arrangements for the deployment of 5G Technology in the telecommunications industry. This was made known on Wednesday, May 5, in a series of tweets by the NCC and sighted by Legit.ng.

It was gathered that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NCC and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat) was signed at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

According to Prof. Adeolu Akande, the chairman of the NCC board, 5G services have already been deployed in the United States of America, South Korea, and many more countries.

While allaying fears and concerns on health and security implications, the Nigerian government asserted that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind, adding that the resources and revenues to be earned are huge.

No deployment of 5G in Nigeria yet

Also, Legit.ng had reported that NCC cleared the air over the viral rumours that Nigeria's telecoms industry will switch to 5G network.

The NCC through a statement by its spokesman Henry Nkemmadu said the rumours were false. In the statement, the commission stated that there was no deployment of 5G in Nigeria yet.

NCC had in 2019 approved a trial test for 5G for a period of three months. The trial has been concluded and installation decommissioned.

5G not responsible for coronavirus - FG

In a related development, the federal government denied claims making the rounds that the futuristic 5G network in mobile telecommunication is responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government issued the denial through its public enlightenment body, the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

To disabuse Nigerians of the notion that mobile masts caused COVID-19 spread, the NOA tweeted on Sunday, April 5, that there is no scientifically proved evidence of such a claim.

