Alex Iwobi scored Everton’s opener in their Carabao Cup clash away at Huddersfield as they win the tie 2-1

Moise Kean was handed a red card in the game and despite being one-man-down, Everton grabbed the winner later, courtesy of a Townsend strike

Iwobi’s celebration after his goal in the first half saw the Nigerian star do the ‘palliative dance’ with Moise Kean

Super Eagles attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi stunned the crowd with his dance while celebrating his goal in Everton’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield, the Eagle reports.

The Nigerian star helped his side overcome their hosts despite being one-man down at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Alex Iwobi scored his first goal of the season against Huddersfield in the EFL Cup, and pulled off the 'palliative dance' with Moise Kean who was later shown a red card.

Alex Iwobi and teammates celebrate a goal. Photo: George Wood

Source: Getty Images

The Toffees made nine changes to their starting line-up from a side that played a 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League.

Iwobi opened the scoring in the 26th minute while Tom Lees drew level on the stroke of half-time, and then Andros Townsend grabbed the winner eleven minutes from time.

However, the entire social media space was agog with the celebration that followed Iwobi’s strike in the first half as sighted on Instagram.

The Nigerian did the ‘palliative dance’ which originated from Nigerian music star Zlatan Ibile, as the moves could also be called ‘chop am like palliative’.

It became famous during the #ENDSARS protests which shook Nigeria when people broke into warehouses looking for stores with palliatives.

This dance step was also used to push Zlatan's song ‘Lagos Anthem’.

