Asisat Oshoala may be considering a career in dancing after retiring from football after many more years of achievement

The Barcelona striker shared a funny video of herself trying to twerk after meeting up with Alozie in the US

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old will be getting ready for the new season as they hope to defend the titles they won last campaign

Super Falcons and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala will have to take her twerking lessons more seriously as she was seen showing off her amateurish dancing skill in the United States.

The 26-year-old attacker was in the company of a few of her national team colleagues during her trip to the country.

Oshoala was first spotted embracing one of the ladies in the short clip she posted on her Instagram story before participating in the twerking competition.

Barcelona star Oshoala in action for the Super Falcons against the United States women's team. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Meanwhile, the UEFA Women's Champions League winner has been linked with a move away from the Catalan club having won virtually everything in the short period that she got there.

The Nigeria international joined them in 2019 on an initial loan spell before sealing a permanent, and earlier this year, she helped them secure a historic treble while conquering Europe.

Oshoala scored nine goals and two assists in 11 league appearances for the Barcelona ladies last term, and she will be aiming for more when this season's campaign kick-off soon.

