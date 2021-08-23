Eric Stonestreet shared lovely photos of him and his lover, Lindsay, as he celebrated their engagement

One could spot the lovely engagement ring on her finger with Eric's hilarious reactions very visible

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple as some fans wished them the best going forward

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet is finally engaged after he proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer are ready to walk down the aisle. Photo: ericstonestreet.

Source: Instagram

The revered actor has been in a relationship with pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer, and the two are planning to spend the rest of their lives together.

Eric popped the question to Lindsay, and she made him the happiest man by saying "yes," and on Monday, August 23, he shared the good news with fans on Instagram.

The thespian posted a series of photos of the duo as Lindsay showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring.

While she kept her cool, Eric could not help but show a variety of emotions in all three pictures that proved how excited he was.

In his caption, the Secret Life Of Pets star hilariously joked that she was to have her people call his people.

"She said, 'She’d have her people call my people,'" he wrote.

Fans excited with news

Many of their fans and celebrity friends shared their congratulatory messages in his comment section.

Here are a few of the nice messages:

@zacharylevi said:

"Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!"

@jguy65

"I’m so freaking happy for you two!"

@justbobbidotcom said:

"So awesome. I’ll be there to get the bride ready. And the groom."

@michaelbuble said:

"Congrats you beautiful couple you."

@kevindaniels27 said:

"Awwww congratulations my man!"

@alliemackay said:

"YAAAAAAAY! Congratulations you two awesome humans!"

@cassadeepope said:

"Ah congrats lovebirds!"

According to Page Six, Eric and Lindsay have been together since 2016 after meeting at a charity event in Kansas City.

