Veteran singer Mike Okri has contracted COVID-19 in spite of receiving double vaccines.

He made this known on his Instagram page as he addressed his fans on the third wave of the Corona virus disease.

Singer Mike Okri contracts COVID-19

Source: Instagram

How Mike Okri contracted COVID-19

In the video where he disclosed his COVID-19 status, Okri said he tested positive for COVID-19 while he tried to make his way out of the country.

While saying that the infectious disease has rendered him devastated, Okri expressed pity at those who have it but don't know.

“This is coming to me as a rude shock. I had my COVID-19 test, and it turned out that it was positive. I was so devastated, which means that I can’t travel for another 10 to 14 days.

“As I am speaking now, I am self-quarantined and I’m here to tell the doubting Thomas that the thing is real. I am feeling funny in spite of the fact that I had my own vaccines, double shots… it still seems almost like that doesn’t mean you are immune.There are a lot of people walking around with it and they don’t even know.”

Fans react

Okri's post on COVID-19 attracted reactions from his fans, who thronged his page to wish him a quick recovery.

Read some of their reactions below:

Faacjeff:

“Waoooooo. It is well.”

Wiatrosep:

“You’re healed IJN Daddy.”

Okritwins:

“Covid is real Fam. Get well soon dad.”

Krazzykelvin:

“Get well soon sir.”

Gmakgoldenboy:

“Get well soon baba your health matters ooooh.”

Noragodiva:

“My goodness. You are healed in Jesus name. Praying for your quick recovery!”

Markbeverly79:

“Hi Mike - am sorry to hear. Hope you are on the mend soon. Thanks for sharing.”

Joanpaul25:

“Oh dear it is well with you sir. Healing comes speedily in Jesus name!”

Big_jumbo_jay:

“May the almighty God in heaven that we serve grant you healing and speedy recovery over covid or qntother nqne it calls itself..in the name above all names JESUS CHRIST our Lord..Amen!!!..Yes all names bow before Jesus Christ and so shall it be as you re a man of God...It is and will be well with you..No shaking bro.”

Source: Legit.ng