A recent statement of Jackie B about her fellow housemate Angel has got viewers talking on social media

In a series of videos, the mother of one was spotted chatting with Jaypaul about her dislike for Angel's character

Jackie B revealed she borrowed Angel her shoe but the 21-year-old told her to go and find it when it was time to return it

Nigerians are reacting to Jackie B insinuating that Angel has been stealing stuff from other housemates.

It all started when the mother of one lent Angel her sneakers and she failed to return them on time. When Jackie B approached Angel to ask for her shoes, the young lady said she genuinely did not know where she kept them.

BBNaija: Jackie B talks about Angel borrowing her show. Photos: @thejackiebent, @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Jackie B accuses Angel of being malicious

In several videos spotted online, Jackie B was spotted holding her shoes, as viewers noted that Angel searched for and returned them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jackie was later seen sharing what happened between her and Angel with Jaypaul. According to her, she was angry because Angel told her to go and look for the sneakers herself and couldn't apologise.

The mother of one was later heard saying she knows Angel purposely hid the shoes.

Watch the videos below. Swipe left to see more:

Jackie B was also heard saying Angel is malicious, adding that she suspects her of stealing Peace's wigs and eyelashes.

Nigerians react

sheeda_chase:

"OmoBe careful who u call ur friend. You never know what they saying about u behind ur back."

lorrr_dina:

"So where is she going to put the lashes when the one Angel has on since the show has not removed yet this supposed 30year old mother acts like a teenager."

kingjosline:

"Lol Jackie will be so shocked that she ended her friendship with Angel because of Michael only to find out it’s peace that is the cause of her sinking ship."

eguono.brikins:

"If at all Angel took her shoe might just be Angel playing. We keep stuffs from our friends and later bring them out laughing. Jackyb is really getting to be annoying seriously. It’s a game let her take a chilling pill."

awal_sahad:

"This girl has a problem "

oppyharuna:

"For someone who doesn't care, she's pretty much salty."

real_houseofshuga:

"Just because of man smh am disappointed at Jackie tbh."

faith.ajeh01:

"The hate is now too much."

thedimmyy:

"So low!!! Calling your fellow girl a thief on National TV bcs a guy who wouldn't even date you fancies her too. Wow...Jackie B, is your son still watching?"

lily_242_:

"Jackie B I think you are going too far please stop it."

We can't work

Jackie B was joined by fellow female housemates, Princess and Tega, for a conversation about their personal lives.

Jackie B talked about her son and this resulted in Tega asking about the child’s father. In response to the question, Jackie explained that she got separated from him after they lived together for seven years.

The housemate also disclosed that their relationship had gotten to a point where it was best for both of them to go their separate ways.

Source: Legit Newspaper