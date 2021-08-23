Arsenal were on Sunday evening, August 22, defeated by Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in a Premier League match

Mikel Arteta and his wards have failed to score a goal or get a win in their first two games of the season for the first time in 118 years

Gunners' fans have been showing their anger since the club's Premier League defeat against Chelsea at the Emirates

Arsenal have started the new Premier League season with unwanted record after two games played so far as manager Mikel Arteta is now under serious pressure at the Emirates stadium.

Having lost their first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season against Brentford who just promoted to the topflight, the hopes of all Gunners fans was their players to redeem themselves against Chelsea.

Unfortunately, Chelsea were hard nut for them to crack as Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut return before James netted the second goal which condemned Arsenal to a defeat.

Arsenal and Chelsea stars in action in Premier League game.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans were so angry following their home defeat against Chelsea and some have been calling for manager Mikel Arteta to be thrown out of the club.

According to the report on Sun UK, this season will be the worst start for Arsenal in their 118 years of existence.

What happened?

This is the first time in the history of Arsenal that the Premier League club will lose their first two games of the season without scoring any goal against their opponents.

It is also the first time Arsenal have been in the relegation zone after more than one game in a season since August 1992.

Embattled manager Mikel Arteta has also lost 20 matches in the Premier League from just 60 games in charge at the Emirates stadium.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye trolled Premier League Arsenal following their poor form at the start of the 2021-22 Premier league season.

The 47-year-old Nigerian politician took to his official Facebook Page to mock Arsenal who have now lost two of their opening league games this season.

Brentford on Friday night, August 13, sent big signal to Premier League clubs in their debut season as they produced impressive performance to beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Community Stadium.

The Gunners lost their second game of the season 0-2 to Chelsea right at the Emirates Stadium.

And fans across the globe have continued to call on a total overhauling of the squad, while some are calling for the sack of Mikel Arteta.

But hours before Arsenal’s second game of the season, Dino Melaye posted a picture of himself clad in the Gunners’ kits.

