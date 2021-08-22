Arsenal vs Chelsea saw the Gunners lose their second match of the 2021-22 English Premier League season

Mikel Arteta’s side lost their first game 2-0 to new comers Brentford and fans across the globe are upset with the Gunners

A Nigerian politician Dino Melaye has trolled the Gunners as he was spotted in Arsenal kits claiming they just signed him

Former Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye has trolled Premier League Arsenal following their poor form at the start of the 2021-22 Premier league season.

The 47-year-old Nigerian politician took to his official Facebook Page to mock Arsenal who have now lost two of their opening league games this season.

Brentford on Friday night, August 13, sent big signal to Premier League clubs in their debut season as they produced impressive performance to beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Community Stadium.

Arsenal vs Chelsea ended ind efeat for the Gunners. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners lost their second game of the season 0-2 to Chelsea right at the Emirates Stadium.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

And fans across the globe have continued to call on a total overhauling of the squad, while some are calling for the sack of Mikel Arteta.

But hours before Arsenal’s second game of the season, Dino Melaye posted a picture of himself clad in the Gunners’ kits.

The background shows he had taken time out to play football with some youths at a local football field. He captioned the photo:

“Hope for Arsenal as they sign a new global striker.”

Rwandan president blasts Gunners

Arsenal’s loss in their season opener did not go well with Rwandan president Paul Kagame who expressed displeasure towards the Gunners' mediocre display.

He further emphasised that the North London club must have a plan to build a team with a winning mentality.

The president said:

"I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come!.

"It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works?

“One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change.”

Manchester United drop points

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have dropped points for the first time this season after being held to a 1-1 disappointing draw against Southampton on Sunday, August 22.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were a little lucky to grab a point from the hosts who lost their own opening fixture against Everton.

The hosts went on to deservedly take the lead courtesy of Fred's own goal which was initially credited to Che Adams.

The second half of the match saw United pull one back through Mason Greenwood who drove a left footed shot through the legs of the falling McCarthy and into the net, as it ended 1-1.

Source: Legit.ng News