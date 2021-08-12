100+ interesting Scottish girl names, their meanings and origins

With its towering castles, beautiful rivers, and rolling highlands, Scotland is inarguably one of the most picturesque countries in the world. Besides its scenic lands, world-famous bagpipes, and whiskey, the country is also famous for some nice-sounding, unique names. If you are looking for a beautiful name for your newborn baby, you may want to consider choosing from the numerous Scottish girl names available today.

A young girl in a red dress. Photo: pixabay.com, @LollipopPhotographyUK

Source: UGC

Here is a look at some amazing female Scottish names.

The best Scottish girl names

What are the most popular Scottish girl names? Here are 100+ beautiful Scottish female names to choose from when naming your baby girl.

Top Scottish first names for girls

Here is a look at some common Scottish female names.

Elspeth : Pledged to God.

: Pledged to God. Maisie : Scottish for ‘pearl.’

: Scottish for ‘pearl.’ Alana : A name of Gaelic origin, meaning ‘beauty.’

: A name of Gaelic origin, meaning ‘beauty.’ Greer : Alert and watchful.

: Alert and watchful. Davita : Stands for ‘admired and loved.’

: Stands for ‘admired and loved.’ Rossalyn : This one has Scottish origins and means ‘peninsula.’

: This one has Scottish origins and means ‘peninsula.’ Kenna : Means for ‘born of fire.’

: Means for ‘born of fire.’ Morven : A commonplace name derived from the Morvern Peninsula.

: A commonplace name derived from the Morvern Peninsula. Makenna : Scottish for ‘child of the handsome one.’

: Scottish for ‘child of the handsome one.’ Shona : Gaelic for ‘God is gracious.’

: Gaelic for ‘God is gracious.’ Mackenzie : Means ‘child of Kenneth.’

: Means ‘child of Kenneth.’ Kylie : Aboriginal name meaning ‘boomerang.’

: Aboriginal name meaning ‘boomerang.’ Kenina : Means ‘a person born out of the fire.’

: Means ‘a person born out of the fire.’ Caitriona : Gaelic for ‘pure.’

: Gaelic for ‘pure.’ Ronalda : Means ‘wise ruler.’

: Means ‘wise ruler.’ Vertie : Means ‘virtuous.’

: Means ‘virtuous.’ Senga : Chaste or pure

: Chaste or pure Eara : Scottish name meaning ‘from the East.’

: Scottish name meaning ‘from the East.’ Nessa : This is one of the most Celtic girl names. It means 'from the headland.'

: This is one of the most Celtic girl names. It means 'from the headland.' Nes : Means ‘gentle and descent.’

: Means ‘gentle and descent.’ Drew : Brave

: Brave Aileen : Giver of life

: Giver of life Blair : Dweller of the plain

: Dweller of the plain Kirsten : Scandinavian variation of Christine. It means ‘follower of Christ.’

: Scandinavian variation of Christine. It means ‘follower of Christ.’ Davonna : A leader

: A leader Reyne : Ruler or queen.

: Ruler or queen. Ava: Popular name in Scotland meaning ‘bird.’

Unique Scottish baby names

A young girl holding a rabbit. Photo: pixabay.com, @nastya_gepp

Source: UGC

If you would want a Scottish name that stands out, here is a look at some uncommon Scottish baby girl names.

Kilmeny : A church or monastery.

: A church or monastery. Neilina : Champion or passionate.

: Champion or passionate. Catriona . Scottish for ‘pure.’

. Scottish for ‘pure.’ Mhari : Loved and adored.

: Loved and adored. Mina : Diminutive of Marina, meaning ‘of the sea.’

: Diminutive of Marina, meaning ‘of the sea.’ Yvaine : The Scottish female variation of Yvain. It means ‘evening star.’

: The Scottish female variation of Yvain. It means ‘evening star.’ Saundra : Protector of humanity.

: Protector of humanity. Iona : This one is derived from a small island off Scotland’s coast.

: This one is derived from a small island off Scotland’s coast. Rigin : A name of ancient Anglo-Saxon origin meaning ‘near a ridge.’

: A name of ancient Anglo-Saxon origin meaning ‘near a ridge.’ McKinley : Scottish for ‘son of the fair hero.’

: Scottish for ‘son of the fair hero.’ Mirren : Means ‘beloved’, ‘drop of the sea’, or ‘bitter.’

: Means ‘beloved’, ‘drop of the sea’, or ‘bitter.’ Lexi : Diminutive of Alexandra, meaning ‘a saviour of warriors.’

: Diminutive of Alexandra, meaning ‘a saviour of warriors.’ Lilias : This has Latin origin and means ‘lily.’

: This has Latin origin and means ‘lily.’ Lyle : A person who lives on an island.

: A person who lives on an island. Lachina : Land of lakes.

: Land of lakes. Davina : A name with Hebrew origins meaning ‘small deer.’

: A name with Hebrew origins meaning ‘small deer.’ Adair : Scottish and English ‘shallow river near oaks.’

: Scottish and English ‘shallow river near oaks.’ Lainey : Means ‘bright shining light.’

: Means ‘bright shining light.’ Jaime : From Hebrew for ‘God protects.’

: From Hebrew for ‘God protects.’ Slaine: Healthy

Funny Scottish names for girls

A sleeping baby girl. Photo: pixabay.com, @ddimitrova

Source: UGC

As is popular in most countries and cultures, some traditional and modern-day Scottish names are hilarious. Here is a look at some of the funniest Scottish girls names.

Gormlaith : Famous princess

: Famous princess Ailish : A common Scottish and Irish name meaning: ‘noble.’

: A common Scottish and Irish name meaning: ‘noble.’ Gavina : Means ‘hawk woman.’

: Means ‘hawk woman.’ Cora : Young woman

: Young woman Bluebell : Has Latin origins and means ‘gratitude and everlasting love.’

: Has Latin origins and means ‘gratitude and everlasting love.’ Mairi : The Scottish variation of Mary. It means ‘bitter.’

: The Scottish variation of Mary. It means ‘bitter.’ Morag : Great

: Great Campbell . Means ‘crooked mouth.’

. Means ‘crooked mouth.’ Kyleigh : Boomerang or narrow piece of land.

: Boomerang or narrow piece of land. Nandag : Merciful and glorious

: Merciful and glorious Vaila : Scottish for ‘foreign isle.’

: Scottish for ‘foreign isle.’ Ailsa : Elf victory

: Elf victory Cameron : Scottish for ‘crooked nose.’

: Scottish for ‘crooked nose.’ Mhairi : A variant of Mary, meaning ‘bitter.’

: A variant of Mary, meaning ‘bitter.’ Fenella : Celtic for ‘white-shouldered person.’

: Celtic for ‘white-shouldered person.’ Sima : Means ‘face’ or ‘listener.’

: Means ‘face’ or ‘listener.’ Minnie : Faithful guard or desire.

: Faithful guard or desire. Marsali : Gaelic for a warrior.

: Gaelic for a warrior. Isobel : The Scottish variation of Isabel. It means ‘pledge to God.’

: The Scottish variation of Isabel. It means ‘pledge to God.’ Eilidh : Gaelic for ‘radiant one.’

: Gaelic for ‘radiant one.’ Bonie : Means ‘gorgeous.’

: Means ‘gorgeous.’ Alba : A Scottish designation of Latin origin meaning ‘white.’

: A Scottish designation of Latin origin meaning ‘white.’ Leith : Means 'river.'

: Means 'river.' Erwina : Good and trustworthy

: Good and trustworthy Kellina : Strong-willed.

: Strong-willed. Grace : Charm, goodness, and generosity.

: Charm, goodness, and generosity. Mikenzie : Scottish for ‘wide leader.’

: Scottish for ‘wide leader.’ Esme : French for beloved.

: French for beloved. Caitir : Pure nature

: Pure nature Albe : Stable and responsible

: Stable and responsible Orla : This one has Irish origins and means ‘golden princess.’

: This one has Irish origins and means ‘golden princess.’ Katie: Diminutive of Katherine, meaning ‘pure.’

What are some traditional Scottish names?

A lovely baby girl sleeping. Photo: pixabay.com, @virvoreanu_Laurentiu

Source: UGC

As Scottish society evolves, more girl names keep popping up. Still, there are some names that are closely associated with ancient Scottish culture. Here is a look.

Daviana : This means ‘a favourite of all.’

: This means ‘a favourite of all.’ Rory : A name of Irish origin that means ‘red king.’

: A name of Irish origin that means ‘red king.’ Islay : A place-name from the Hebrides Archipelago.

: A place-name from the Hebrides Archipelago. Leslie : Stands for ‘garden of Holly.’

: Stands for ‘garden of Holly.’ Arable : messenger or angel of The Almighty.

: messenger or angel of The Almighty. Jessie : Diminutive of Jessica, meaning ‘wealthy.’

: Diminutive of Jessica, meaning ‘wealthy.’ Skye : A place title associated with the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

: A place title associated with the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Leana : Favor or grace.

: Favor or grace. Isla : Means ‘island’ and is among the most popular Scottish baby girl names.

: Means ‘island’ and is among the most popular Scottish baby girl names. Elaine : French for ‘shining light’ or ‘bright.’

: French for ‘shining light’ or ‘bright.’ Finley : This means ‘fair-haired hero’ and has Irish origins.

: This means ‘fair-haired hero’ and has Irish origins. Kirstine : The name from which the nickname Kirsty is derived. It means ‘believer.’

: The name from which the nickname Kirsty is derived. It means ‘believer.’ Lorna: Means victory and honour.

Means victory and honour. Rowan : Irish for ‘little redhead.’

: Irish for ‘little redhead.’ Elsbeth : Scottish version of Elizabeth meaning ‘God is bountiful.’

: Scottish version of Elizabeth meaning ‘God is bountiful.’ Anabell : A famous Scottish term that means ‘harmony and peace.’

: A famous Scottish term that means ‘harmony and peace.’ Lennox: Means ‘elm grove.’

Means ‘elm grove.’ Arabella : This one is of Latin origin and stands for ‘yield in prayer.’

: This one is of Latin origin and stands for ‘yield in prayer.’ Una : This has Latin origin and means ‘lamb.’

: This has Latin origin and means ‘lamb.’ Osla : Means ‘person from a steep place.’

: Means ‘person from a steep place.’ Eileen : Bright and shining one

: Bright and shining one Olivia : This one has Latin origins and means ‘olive tree.’

: This one has Latin origins and means ‘olive tree.’ Gordana: Old Scottish for ‘confident and powerful.’

Scottish girl names are inarguably some of the best-sounding and unique names you can give a female child. Before choosing a name, though, it is essential to consider its meaning. It is not uncommon to come across a nice-sounding name but with a not-so-good meaning behind it.

READ ALSO: Norwegian names and surnames for boys and girls (with meanings)

Norway is a Scandinavian country renowned for its glaciers, deep fjords, and rolling mountains. Besides its picturesque landscape, though, more and more people are giving their children Norwegian names, perhaps due to their somewhat unique nature.

Legit.ng recently explored the best Norwegian names for boys and girls. Traditionally, the names ended with ‘sen’ to denote ‘child of.’ However, most of the country’s names in the modern day have dropped the suffix.

Source: Legit.ng