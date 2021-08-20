Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group has again faulted the president’s plan to re-open the cattle routes despite stiff opposition from members of the public

Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the group, also called on the south-west governors to kick-start the anti-open grazing law in their states

Adebanjo further appealed to the federal government to allow the take-off of state policing, thereby seeks an end to terrorism in the country

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has reached out to the southwest governors, asking them to activate the anti-open grazing law in their states.

The Cable reports that the apex group also called on the government to allow states to have their own police.

In a communiqué signed by the national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere disclosed that its members held a meeting at the Ijebu-Ode home of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, where they deliberated on the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the cattle routes despite stiff opposition.

The communiqué released on Tuesday reads:

“Afenifere noted with serious concern the unprecedented security problems accentuated by the influx of people even from outside Nigeria. Some of them are disguising as Okada riders. We call on the government and security agencies to put a halt to the unbridled influx of people with questionable intention.

“We deliberated upon the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the cattle routes despite stiff opposition from members of the public.

“It is a known fact that Afenifere strongly stands by the Southern Governors in their resolution on anti grazing laws. We commend the steps taken by governors of the South West on the establishment of security networks like Amotekun. We urge them to continue to forge ahead.”

The group also deliberated on what it described as “illegal mining activities going on in various parts of the south-west especially by non-indigenes”.

Earlier, The Sun report indicates that as the September 1 deadline on open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria agreed on by the 17 southern states dawns, no fewer than 12 states have failed to comply.

This development, coupled with the Federal Government’s recent statement that it had disbursed money running into billions of Naira to reactivate the moribund grazing routes totalling over 300 across the country have been generating varied reactions, particularly among the ethnic nationality groups.

