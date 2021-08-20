Nollywood actress and producer Stella Damasus said she became unsure of her future when she had her first pregnancy

The film star, while celebrating her first child’s birthday, explained that all through her pregnancy, she was scared and worried

Heaping praises on the birthday celebrant, Damasus noted that she’s now a proud mother and her daughter gives her unexplainable joy

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has revealed that when she had her first pregnancy at the age of 21, she was scared and worried about what the future would be like for her.

The film star made this known as she celebrated her first child’s 22nd birthday.

Actress Stella Damasus says she had her first child at the age of 21. Photo Credit: @stelladamasus

In a speech addressed to the birthday celebrant, Damasus said when she had her pregnancy, scepticism laced her future, such that she started wondering what motherhood would look like for her.

Damasus stated:

“I was just 21, I was scared, I was worried, and I didn’t know how I was going to be as a mom. The kind of mom that you would need. I was so young and naive.”

Heaping praises on her first child, Damasus expressed excitement, saying she had grown amazingly, intelligently, and kindly.

She added:

“I am proud of you; I am proud of the woman you have become. You mean so much to me, and our entire family. You will do great things, greater than I could ever do. The world will know your name. You are blessed.”

See the post below:

In the video, Stella Damasus also added photos of her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin who passed away 16 years ago.

Damasus' fans join her in celebrating her child

The actress' fans thronged her page to celebrate the birthday of her first child.

Read some of their birthday wishes below:

Pauloo2104:

“Wow Wowuuuuuu speech of the Year happy birthday to her.”

Empressnjamah:

“Awwww see my girl all grown just like yesterday for real ohh ,happy cake day my darling.”

Diyolakingsleyjames:

“Wowwwww ans I was there when she was this little, wowwww, life is beautiful. loved you baby then and still do now @izzybelleimages even though you don't remember me again. you bring a smile to my face every time your face will light up when I come over and you didn't leave my side. You are a beautiful and I ask God to keep you beautiful everyday of your life. I will always be your angel who is here for you no matter what.

Zanzeespabeautynstyle:

“I remember those old pictures so well…. when I come to your house those days with your insurance documents. Happy birthday honey.”

