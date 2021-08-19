Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently shared some of the challenges she faced during the making of her new movie

The movie star recounted how she lost her balance and fell while making the movie and how it worried her co-stars

Toyin Abraham also spoke on losing her voice during the movie production and fans took to the comment section to sympathise

Much loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared some of her struggles as a filmmaker with fans on social media ahead of the release of her new movie.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Toyin recounted the moment she lost her balance and fell while on a movie set due to fatigue.

The veteran actress added that her co-stars, Osas Ighodaro and Ama Psalmist, were worried about her safety as they helped her up.

Actress Toyin Abraham falls on movie set. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the mother of one also noted that she lost her voice while filming but she prayed to God and he answered her prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote:

“I was so tired that I lost my balance and fell. @amapsalmist and @officialosas were so scared and they helped me up. Thank God for God!

Also, when we were filming, I lost my voice and I prayed to God and guess what, He answered my prayers.”

Toyin Abraham accompanied her note with a video of the moment she fell on set. See below:

Fans and colleagues react to Toyin Abraham’s post

A number of fans and Toyin’s colleagues had different things to say about her post. Read some of their comments below:

Officialosas:

“Sis!!!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you posted this too …. But that’s why we love you! Rare and unapologetic! You put so much heart, tears and blood into Ghost and The Tout too! I’m grateful to be apart of it all! Love you sis .”

Lasisielenu:

“Mama don throway .”

Isbae_u:

“Ahhhhhhhh sorry mama mie, you know if I was there I for catch you .”

Elizabethomotayoni:

“Sorry ma as for the falling down. We are always in anticipation of your movies. Greater heights ma'am. ❤️.”

Nice one.

50-year-old actress Kate Henshaw praises herself as she flaunts beautiful body

Much loved Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, recently took to social media to preach self-love in the most unique way.

The popular movie star who recently clocked 50 is no doubt aware of her good looks and makes sure to appreciate herself at any opportunity.

Kate Henshaw took to her verified Instagram page to share series of gorgeous photos of herself and proceeded to praise herself in the caption.

Source: Legit Nigeria