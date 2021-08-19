Actress Toyin Abraham Recounts Losing Her Balance and Falling While on Movie Set, Shares Video
- Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently shared some of the challenges she faced during the making of her new movie
- The movie star recounted how she lost her balance and fell while making the movie and how it worried her co-stars
- Toyin Abraham also spoke on losing her voice during the movie production and fans took to the comment section to sympathise
Much loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared some of her struggles as a filmmaker with fans on social media ahead of the release of her new movie.
Taking to her verified Instagram page, Toyin recounted the moment she lost her balance and fell while on a movie set due to fatigue.
The veteran actress added that her co-stars, Osas Ighodaro and Ama Psalmist, were worried about her safety as they helped her up.
Not stopping there, the mother of one also noted that she lost her voice while filming but she prayed to God and he answered her prayers.
She wrote:
“I was so tired that I lost my balance and fell. @amapsalmist and @officialosas were so scared and they helped me up. Thank God for God!
Also, when we were filming, I lost my voice and I prayed to God and guess what, He answered my prayers.”
Toyin Abraham accompanied her note with a video of the moment she fell on set. See below:
Fans and colleagues react to Toyin Abraham’s post
A number of fans and Toyin’s colleagues had different things to say about her post. Read some of their comments below:
Officialosas:
“Sis!!!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you posted this too …. But that’s why we love you! Rare and unapologetic! You put so much heart, tears and blood into Ghost and The Tout too! I’m grateful to be apart of it all! Love you sis .”
Lasisielenu:
“Mama don throway .”
Isbae_u:
“Ahhhhhhhh sorry mama mie, you know if I was there I for catch you .”
Elizabethomotayoni:
“Sorry ma as for the falling down. We are always in anticipation of your movies. Greater heights ma'am. ❤️.”
Nice one.
Source: Legit Nigeria