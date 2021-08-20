Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 19, to share a throwback picture of him

In the post, the actor acknowledged his growth in life, saying where he’s today is a miracle as he started from zero

While thanking God for his milestones, Adedimeji bragged that even when he had nothing, he maintained his handsomeness

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji shared a throwback picture of himself, as he expresses gratitude to God for his growth.

Posting the picture alongside his present look, the film star said that considering where he was coming from, God has been faithful to him.

Captioning the post, Adedimeji also took time to brag about his look, saying he’s a spec.

While he thanked God for seeing him through in his journey, he acknowledged people's show of love to him.

A part of his post read:

"I’m grateful to everyone who supported my journey, from day one in this industry, I’m eternally grateful and I hope you find help even before you need it. We’re not there yet, but clearly, we’re not where we started from, I’m grateful mhen... and yes, it’s still what it is!"

Reactions trail the post

Soon after Adedimeji shared his throwback picture, his fans and Nollywood industry colleagues thronged his page to react.

Authenticmuy:

“Lateef, I have to take the first picture to a museum and I'm seriously serious.”

Kephy_nefe28:

“You so swt even in your Throwback....my forever crush.”

Adediwurablarkgold:

“Yeahhh! The difference is the bag because now YOU ARE SECURING THE BAG.”

Official_funmzee:

“Evidence wen MERCY SPEAKS.... Alhamduillah robil alamin.”

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates his dad’s 70th birthday

When his dad turned 70 in early August, Adedimeji took to his Instagram page to share a rare picture of him.

In the post, the film star noted that his 70-year-old father is not someone who likes to be put in the spotlight.

He, however, noted that he had to put him out there for people to celebrate him as a way of showing he’s someone that means a lot to him.

While thanking his dad for teaching him almost everything he knows even as an adult, Adedimeji bragged that he looks like a 40-year-old man.

