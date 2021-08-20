The executive members of the Students Union Government of the Lagos State University has announced the death of one of the school activists, Yusuf Nurudeen

Nurudeen popularly known as Alowonle was murdered by unknown gunmen in front of the LASU gate on Wednesday, August 18

In his reaction, the institution's SUG president, Badmus Uthman, said that the deceased activist might have been killed by armed robbers

Ojo, Lagos - There was palpable tension at the Ojo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, August 18, over the killing of a former student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Yusuf Nurudeen Alowonle.

Vanguard reports that Alowonle popularly known as Omomeewa was shot dead by some gunmen not too far from the school main gate in Ojo, Lagos.

A graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), Alowonle has been killed by unknown gunmen. Credit: LASU.

Legit.ng gathered that Alowonle, who two years ago contested the position of the president of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the university but lost, was shot at about 10 pm on Wednesday, August 18, while in company with a staff of the university simply identified as Majek.

According to the report, Alowonle, who was fatally shot, later died of his injuries, while Majek sustained some injuries.

The newspaper also noted that eyewitnesses revealed that the gunmen went away with his bag containing his phone and other valuables.

The Punch also reports that Alowonle's death was announced in a press statement by the LASU students’ union on Thursday, August 19.

LASU students' union says Alowonle was killed by armed robbers

In a statement by the union's president, Badmus Uthman, and public relations officer of the union, Olusola Kolawole, said robbers killed the activist.

The statement read:

“The Lagos State University Students’ Union is so sad to announce the demise of our dear Unionist and Activist, the Founder of Educational Rights Campaign, Comr. Yusuf Nurudeen Alowonle (Omomeewa).

“Omomeewa was an activist of Human and Student Rights and also a graduate of Lagos State University (Set of 2019). He graduated from the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education. Comr Nurudeen contested for the post of Lagos State University students’ union president in the 29th LASUSU election but did not emerge a winner. He was a strong activist who was never found wanting."

