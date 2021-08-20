Senator Sani Musa has said the APC only needs to get its leadership right to remain in power beyond 2023

With the right leadership, the respected APC chieftain is confident that the party will remain Nigerians’ choice come 2023 and beyond

Senator Musa said Nigerians are not interested in going back to an era where the nation's resources were plundered by the political elites

Lagos, Nigeria - Sani Musa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and senator representing Niger East in the Senate, has revealed what the party needs to do to rule beyond 2023.

In an interview published by The Nation, Senator Musa said the APC needs to get it right in producing the next set of leaders that will pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the next general elections.

Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) speaks on the APC's chances of ruling beyond 2023. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa

Source: Facebook

The APC chieftain said the party has successfully held its ward congress across the federation, noting that the state and national congress will hold soon where new leadership will be elected for the party.

Senator Musa who spoke to newsmen in Lagos expressed confidence that the APC will remain the peoples’ choice come 2023 and beyond as far as the right leadership is put in place.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"So, you see, I have no doubt that the APC will remain the peoples’ choice come 2023 and beyond.

"All the party needs to do is to ensure that we get it at right in producing our next set of leaders that will pilot the affairs of our party.

"The party has successfully held its ward congress across the federation, the state and national congress will hold soon where new leadership will be elected for the party."

The APC chieftain also said the new leadership must operate on a platform of conviction politics envisioned by the founding members of the APC.

He said the APC remains the most acceptable party for any serious politician to actualise their dreams.

Why Nigerians don't want PDP again

Senator Musa recalled that the APC came into power in 2015 and Nigerians re-elected the party again in 2019.

He said Nigerians didn't consider the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because they don't want to go back to the era where the nation's resources were "used to enrich the political class and their cronies".

His words:

"We are gradually departing from the vicious politics of patronage and clearly, the people have called for a paradigm shift both from the political parties and to the system of governance."

APC, FG have failed Nigerians - Okocha

In another report, an APC chieftain in Rivers, Chief Tony Okocha, has made some bleak predictions for the ruling party.

In Okocha's opinion, winning the next presidential election will be a very difficult task for the APC because Nigerians have lost confidence in the party.

The chieftain, who spoke with Leadership on Tuesday, August 17, noted that the party which came into power with the promise and mantra of changing the woeful status quo allegedly brought about by the 16-year rule of the PDP did not make any meaningful progress in terms of economy, infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and job creation.

Source: Legit.ng News